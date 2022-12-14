Luke Flynn made four 3-pointers as part of his 26 points to lead Walton to a 75-56 victory over Lambert on Tuesday.
Caesar Burrows had 12 points and seven rebounds, Leo Etah finished with 11 points and six boards, Harry Tear had three points and seven rebounds and Harrison Morris added four points and five boards.
Walton (6-1) will face Alexander in the Lemon Street Classic on Saturday at Marietta High School.
Harrison 69, Sprayberry 48: Jordan Howe finished with 20 points to help lead the Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Ryan Bellomy had 10 points and Marcus Ball added nine.
Harrison (5-3) will take on Cherokee Bluff on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
North Cobb 49, Denmark 40: Erinne Giles and Taylor Albritton each had 15 points to lead the Warriors to a non-region victory.
Chisom Eziomume and Kaiya Sibley-Clark each finished with eight points.
North Cobb (6-5) will face Cambridge on Saturday in the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Tournament at Pope High School.
