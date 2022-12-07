Luke Flynn led all scorers with 28 points, including making 11 of 13 free throws, to lead Walton to a 70-65 over South Cobb on Tuesday.
Caesar Burrows finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Leo Etah had 10 points and Zach Plange added eight points and six boards for the Raiders, while the Eagles were paced by 19 points each from Jermaine Freeman and Joshua Miles.
Walton (5-0) hosts St. Pius X on Friday, while South Cobb (3-2) hosts Lakeside.
North Cobb 59, Paulding County 47: Mekhi Sherman had 15 points and Evan Daniel finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a non-region victory.
Gio Harris had six points and pulled down 11 rebounds, Jalan Johnson finished with seven points and five rebounds and Terrell Reeves added nine boards.
North Cobb (7-0) will host Harrison on Friday.
Pope 73, Johns Creek 32: Zach Bleshoy scored 21 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Ryan Luttrell finished with 19 points and Theron Nixon added 12.
Pope (7-2) will host Lassiter on Friday.
Harrison 43, Kennesaw Mountain 41: Jordan Howe led the way with 25 points as the Hoyas downed their Due West rival.
Brice Jackson added eight points.
Harrison (4-2) will travel to North Cobb on Friday.
Walker 59, North Cobb Christian 58: Moustapha Diop had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Noah Pederson finished with 11 points, Andrew Carey had 10 points and eight rebounds, Xavier Berry had 10 points and Jackson Evans added nine.
Walker (4-1, 2-1) will travel to Therrell on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Hillgrove 56, Douglas County 52 (OT): Amaya Harris had 12 points and seven rebounds as the Hawks earned the non-region victory in overtime.
Aryelle King had nine points, Caylie Long finished with eight points and six rebounds and Kara Boggs added six points and six rebounds.
Hillgrove (8-2) will travel to Campbell on Friday.
Walton 82, South Cobb 11: Twelve players scored to lead the Raiders past the Eagles in non-region play.
Lexy Harris had 14 points, Casey Ehlen 13, Cici Childers 11, Zlice Zhang 10 and Graycen Ehlen added eight.
Walton (3-3) will host St. Pius X on Friday.
North Cobb 51, Paulding County 33: Kaiya Sibley Clark had 13 points to lead the Warriors to a non-region victory.
Armani Shaw finished with 12 points, while Chisom Eziomume and Erinne Giles each had nine.
North Cobb (4-4) will host Harrison on Friday.
Kell 63, Centennial 34: Jamiah Gregory had 15 points and six rebounds, and Jada Green finished with 14 points and nine boards to lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Crystal Henderson had 13 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds, MJ Harris finished with eight points and eight rebounds, and Aiya Dudley added eight points.
Kell (5-2, 1-0) will host Cambridge on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 63, Walker 17: Brooke Moore had 21 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Gaby LoPresti finished with 19 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Sophia Turnbough added 11 points.
North Cobb Christian (2-5) will host Correta Scott King on Friday.
Pope 56, Johns Creek 36: Riley Bensman had 16 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Abbey Bensman had 13 points and Caroline Heintzelman added 12.
Pope (7-2, 2-1) will host Lassiter on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 50, Washington 15: Kennedy Deese had 16 points and Jessica Fields had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Jacalyn Myrthil finished with 10 points and Isabella Ramirez added eight.
Mount Paran (5-0, 2-0) will host Drew Charter on Friday.
