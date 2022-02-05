Luke Flynn had 15 points, including going 8 of 8 at the free throw line, and added eight rebounds as he led Walton to a 39-33 victory over North Cobb on Friday in a Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Harrison Morris finished with 11 points and seven boards.
Alex Acosta had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Warriors.
Walton (15-8, 7-1) will travel to Harrison on Tuesday while North Cobb (17-5, 3-5) hosts Hillgrove.
Harrison 53, North Paulding 46: Andrew Vincent scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Avery Marshall finished with 14 points and Jordan Howe added 13.
Harrison (8-15, 3-5) will host Walton on Tuesday.
Kell 92, Sprayberry 72: Connor Staphylaris made five 3-pointers as part of his 24 points to lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Dylan Cambridge had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Jaylen Colon and Parrish Johnson each added 11 points.
Kell (14-8, 11-3) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Pope 72, Lassiter 47: Will Kuimjian led all scorers with 18 points as the Greyhounds rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jack Dempsey had 12 points and 16 rebounds, Areeb Khan finished with 16 points and Cam Bleshoy added 12.
Pope (16-7, 9-5) will host Allatoona on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 78, Mount Paran Christian 38: Albert Wilson had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Jack Hewitt had 18 points and Josh Dixon added 17 points and five assists.
North Cobb Christian (14-6, 6-2) will host Christian Heritage on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
North Cobb 48, Walton 38: Dayuna Colvin led all scorers with 15 points to help the Lady Warriors earn the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Mahassen Thomas finished with 12 points.
Lexy Harris led the Lady Raiders with 11 points and eight rebounds, and Liz Williams added eight points.
North Cobb (11-11, 2-6) will host Hillgrove on Tuesday while Walton (5-18, 0-8) will travel to Harrison.
Osborne 54, Wheeler 43: Jordy Griggs had 28 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Lady Cardinals to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Osborne (11-6, 8-4) will travel to Lassiter on Tuesday.
Pope 60, Lassiter 44: Riley Bensman led all scorers with 15 points to help the Lady Greyhounds earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Katie Ward finished with 12 points and Emily Ryan had nine.
Pope (11-11, 8-6) will host Allatoona on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 63, North Cobb Christian 29: Jessica Fields had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Kara Dunn finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, Shamaria Jennings finished with nine pints and Kaylynn Kirklen added eight.
Mount Paran (16-4, 7-0) will travel to Norcross on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 2, Lassiter 1: Quin Delamater scored a goal off an assist by Nick Giraldo to help lift the Hawks to a non-region victory.
Aidan Boyle scored the other goal on a penalty kick.
Jack Passow scored a goal assisted by Bradley Hungerbuhler for the Trojans.
Hillgrove will host Flowery Branch on Wednesday. Lassiter travels to Walton on Saturday.
Walker 2, King’s Academy 0: Tanner Staus scored both goals as the Wolverines earned the non-region victory.
Victor Dekeyser and Ben Meunier each had an assist. Raj Shroff had the clean sheet in goal.
Walker (3-0) will travel to Bremen on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Whitefield Academy 4, Providence Christian 1: Abby May had two goals to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a non-region victory.
Kyla McCurdy had a goal and an assist, Ansley Hales scored a goal, while Emory McKeeby and Caden Killimett each added assists.
Whitefield (2-1) will host ELCA on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 1, North Cobb 0: Savannah Davis scored with an assist from Gigi Espinoza to lift the Lady Mustangs past the Lady Warriors.
Dehlia Placie and Fallon McJunkin combined for the clean sheet in goal.
Kennesaw Mountain (2-2) will travel to North Paulding on Tuesday.
