Luke Flynn made six 3-pointers as part of his game-high 22 points to help lead Walton to a 59-52 victory over North Cobb in Region 5AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The win moves the Raiders (15-9, 4-5) into third place in the region heading into the season finale at Osborne on Friday.
JP Wells finished with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Caesar Burrows added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Evan Daniel led the Warriors with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Jalan Johnson finished with 11 points.
North Cobb (16-7, 3-6) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Harrison 52, Marietta 49: Jordan Howe had 15 points and Ryan Bellomy added 10 to help the Hoyas earn a key Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Heading into the season finale, Harrison and Marietta are tied for third place in the region, one-half game in front of North Paulding.
Marcus Ball finished with nine points and Jamie Wilson added eight.
Harrison (11-12, 2-5) will travel to McEachern on Friday, while Marietta (4-20, 2-5) will host Hillgrove.
McEachern 83, North Paulding 54: Jalen Hilliard had 15 points to lead the Indians to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
With the win, McEachern secured the No. 1 seed in next week’s region tournament.
Jamichael Davis finished the night with 13 points and four assists, and Jayden Bynes added 12 points and five rebounds.
The Indians (18-6, 7-0) will host Harrison on Friday.
Blessed Trinity 63, Pope 52: Ryan Luttrell had 17 points and Zach Bleshoy finished with 12 in the Region 7AAAAAA matchup.
Pope (17-8, 9-3) will be the No. 2 seed and it will open the region tournament on Saturday against Roswell on Saturday.
Devin Royal added eight points for the Greyhounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Walton 38, North Cobb 37: The Raiders withstood a late 13-4 run from the Warriors to hold on for the Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Walton (15-9, 7-2) put itself in position for the win with a 15-6 run in the third quarter to build a 10-point lead. The victory secured the Raiders the No. 2 seed in next week’s region tournament.
Lexy Harris led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds, Graycen Ehlen finished with 11 points and eight boards and Cici Childers added six points.
Walton will travel to Osborne on Friday.
Pebblebrook 48, Carrollton 41: Aaliyah Capers had 15 points and six rebounds to help lead the Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
The win keeps Pebblebrook (14-9, 6-1) in first place in the region as they head to Westlake to close the regular season on Friday.
Kelcei Rivera finished with 13 points, Nia Morgan had 10 and Iryana Muckle added six points and four rebounds.
Campbell 68, Westlake 43: Saniya Binion had 23 points and Tai Harvey finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds as they led the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Campbell (20-4, 5-2) is in second place in the region heading the final game of the regular season at East Coweta on Friday.
Liala Marble finished with 11 points and six rebounds, Marlie Battle had six points and eight assists and Jadah Gibson added six points and six steals.
Wheeler 65, Kennesaw Mountain 14: Amanda Ogbonna had 33 points, 21 rebounds and six assists as the Wildcats rolled to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
With the win, Wheeler (11-11, 4-5) secured the No. 4 seed for next week’s region tournament.
The Wildcats will close the regular season by hosting Cherokee on Friday.
Sprayberry 46, Johns Creek 33: Amaya Woodmore had 11 points and 13 rebounds to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a regular season-ending Region 7AAAAAAA victory.
Sprayberry (15-9, 8-4) will be the No. 4 seed in the region tournament, which begins on Saturday at Roswell.
North Cobb Christian 29, Drew Charter 22: Brooke Moore had 23 points and five rebounds to help lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Addie English added five rebounds and four steals.
North Cobb Christian (14-10, 13-3) will open region tournament play on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Sprayberry 11, South Cobb 0: The Yellow Jackets used a six-run first inning to set the tone for a season-opening victory.
Jake Schock pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking out six.
Jack Hellenga was 3-for-4, while Collin Trevison, Foster Currie and Matt Luciano each had two hits.
Sprayberry (1-0) will travel to Wheeler on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Sprayberry 4, South Cobb 1: The Yellow Jackets scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half to pull away from their county rivals.
Gavin Crowe and Luis Vielma each had a goal and an assist. Kebron Dawin and Jean-Marcel Sylvain added goals, while Ethan Kim and Kenny Namango tallied assists.
Sprayberry (2-1) will host Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 1, Hillgrove 0: Ethan Furletti scored the lone goal as the Mustangs earned a non-region victory.
Ty Roldan earned the shutout in goal.
Kennesaw Mountain (1-1) will host Paiedia on Friday.
Pope 2, Walton 1: Rylan Carter and Otis Hearn each scored goals to lift the Greyhounds past their east Cobb rivals.
Pope (2-1) will host West Forsyth on Friday.
Lassiter 2, Woodstock 1: Tyler Aromin and Marcelo Barros scored goals to lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Lassiter (3-0) will host Walton on Saturday.
McEachern 2, Osborne 1: Erik Vaquero and Caleb Miller scored goals to lead the Indians to a victory over their county rivals.
McEachern (2-0-2) will travel to Paulding County on Friday.
Allatoona 1, North Paulding 1: Austin Green scored the Buccaneers only goal in the tie with their Paulding County neighbor.
Antione Johnson had an assist.
Allatoona (1-1-1) will host Cedar Grove on Friday.
Lambert 4, Harrison 1: Kaden Greenfield scored the Hoyas only goal in the non-region matchup.
Simon Zeidan had the assist.
Harrison (0-4) will host Blessed Trinity on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 3 Lambert 0: Caroline Shaw had two goals and an assist to help lead the Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Sydney Snow added a goal and an assist. Bayleigh Rouse and Ava Wells combined for the shutout in goal.
Harrison (2-1) will host Blessed Trinity on Friday.
Walton 2, Pope 1: Angelina Noorbehesht had a goal and Emma Graham scored on a penalty kick to help lift the Raiders past their east Cobb rivals.
Molly Chapman added an assist. Addi DeJoseph scored the lone goal for the Greyhounds.
Walton (4-1) will travel to Lassiter on Saturday, while Pope (2-1) hosts West Forsyth on Friday.
Lassiter 8, Woodstock 0: Eight different players scored as the Trojans shut out their Cherokee County neighbors.
Kelsie Crosier, Ashlyn Huie, McLane Dickson, Brooke Brantley, Alex Fallick, Nena Watts, Maddie Kluth and Delaney Smith each had a goal.
Lassiter (3-1) will host Walton on Saturday.
Hillgrove 2, Kennesaw Mountain 1 (PK): The Hawks outscored the Mustangs 4-2 in penalty kicks to earn the victory.
Ella Noren made two saves in the shootout to help post the win.
Alexis Lugonzo had a goal and Molly Mallebranche added an assist.
Hillgrove (2-0) will travel to North Cobb on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
North Cobb 4, Kell 1: Zuhri Tann-Wilson won 6-2, 6-0 and Raeden Selee won 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Warriors to a non-region victory.
The doubles team of Quntin Ferrara and Carson Odam won 6-4, 6-4, and the duo of Justin Shoats and Matthew MacAnn earned a 6-2, 6-1 win.
North Cobb (2-0) will travel to Lassiter on Thursday.
Walton 4, Northview 0: Stephen Zhu won 6-1, 6-0 and Bailey Raymond followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win to help lead the Raiders to a season-opening victory.
The doubles teams of Corey Anderson and Ethan Lo (6-2, 6-2) and Griffin Searles and Andy Kapgan (6-3, 6-1) won to complete the sweep.
Walton (1-0) will host Pace Academy on Tuesday.
Campbell 5, Hillgrove 0: Trivi Arasavelli, NOah Mallon and Aditya Lakare all won 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Spartans to a sweep of their county rivals.
The doubles teams of Mason Herrmann and Kyle Blanchet (6-2, 6-3) and Tejiro Aror and Jire Aror (6-1, 6-0) won to complete the sweep.
Campbell (3-1) will host Pope on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
North Cobb 5, Kell 0: Jordyn Zignego, Lena Gray and Sophia Lamb all won singles matches to help the Warriors roll over their county rival.
Zignego won 6-0, 6-1, Gray 6-0, 6-0 and Lamb 6-1, 7-5. The doubles teams of Carson Walker and Emma Perston (6-0, 6-0) and Gabby Larson and Claire Shelton (6-0, 6-0) won to complete the sweep.
North Cobb (1-1) will host Lassiter on Thursday.
Walker 4, Weber School 1: Anjali Kanuru won 6-2, 6-1 and Maddy Atwill earned a 6-0, 6-1 win to lead the Wolverines to their first win of the season.
The doubles teams of Jasmine Jokhai and Maya Patel (7-5, 6-4) and Allison Riley and Blakely Meyer (6-2, 6-3) won to complete the victory.
Walker (1-1) will travel to Mount Pisgah on Wednesday.
Mount Paran Christian 4, Whitefield Academy 1: Emma Bethel and Hayden Hill won singles matches to help pace the Eagles to a season-opening victory.
The doubles teams of Avery West and Halle Hillyer, along with Morgan Miltiades and McKenzie Lott won to complete the match.
Mount Paran (1-0) will travel to Marietta on Thursday.
Marietta 3, Blessed Trinity 2: Carolina Hansen and AK Bohacek each won singles matches to lead the Blue Devils to victory.
Kate Corr and Lizzy Kelly won at doubles to complete the victory.
Marietta will host East Paulding on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Monday
Hillgrove 13, East Paulding 2: Tony Coviello had five goals to help lead the Hawks to a season-opening victory over their Paulding County neighbors.
Josh Nardone, Oliver Flynn and Cade Baxter each had two goals.
Brennan Finch and DJ Whitner each made five saves in goal.
Hillgrove (1-0) will travel to North Gwinnett on Thursday.
