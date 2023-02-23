The North Cobb Christian girls proved all it takes if five players to win a playoff game when they downed Columbia 48-39 in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs Wednesday.
The Eagles dressed only five players and three – Gaby LoPresti, Brooke Moore and Selena Wilson all scored in double figures. LoPresti led the way with 16 points, four rebounds and six steals. Moore finished with 14 points and 11 boards, and Wilson added 15 points and five rebounds.
Addie English had three points and five blocks, and Halle Carden chipped in with two points and a rebound.
North Cobb Christian (16-11) will travel to Banks County on Friday for Round 2.
Mount Paran Christian 83, Eagles Landing Christian 17: Jessica Field and Ciara Alexander each had 16 points to lead the Eagles to a rout in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Jacalyn Myrthil had 15 points, Kennedy Deese finished with 13 and Isabella Ramirez 11.
Mount Paran (27-1) will host Model on Friday for Round 2.
Pebblebrook 67, Richmond Hill 47: The Falcons rolled past Richmond Hill in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Pebblebrook (18-9) will host North Paulding on Saturday in Round 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
Walton 63, Lambert 49: Luke Flynn had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Raiders to a road victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Caesar Burrows finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, JP Wells had nine points and 10 rebounds and Harrison Morris added eight points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Walton (18-11) will travel to Peachtree Ridge on Saturday.
North Cobb Christian 59, Redan 56: Albert Wilson had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a victory in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Gabe Bolden had 16 points and CJ Wallace added five points, six assists and four rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (21-6) will travel to Providence Christian on Saturday.
Pebblebrook 50, Lowndes 48: The Falcons went the length of the floor with 5 seconds to play for the game-winning layup in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Pebblebrook led 27-18 at the half, but Lowndes went on a 17-2 run in the third quarter to take a 35-34 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Pebblebrook (18-10) will travel to Newton on either Friday or Saturday.
Pope 63, Habersham Central 56: The Greyhounds pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn the victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope (20-6) will travel to Etowah on Saturday for Round 2.
Mount Bethel Christian 63, Oglethrope County 56: Strong defense and balanced scoring proved to be the difference as the Eagles earned a victory in the first round of the Class A Division I playoffs.
Mount Bethel (20-7) will travel to Athens Christian on either Friday or Saturday for Round 2.
Newton 68, Harrison 59: Jordan Howe finished with 22 points in the Hoyas Class AAAAAAA first-round playoff matchup.
Ryan Bellomy finished with nine points.
Harrison finishes the season 12-15.
Valdosta 61, Campbell 60: The Spartans ralled from 11 points down to start the fourth quarter, and had a last possession to try to pull out the victory, but the Wildcats held on in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Valdosta led by as many as 12 points in the first half.
Campbell’s season ends at 17-12.
Parkview 64, Hillgrove 61: The Hawks fell late in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Hillgrove closed the season 15-11.
Jonesboro 48, South Cobb 34: The Cardinals used a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Eagles in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
South Cobb finished the season 13-15.
Lanier 64, Sprayberry 61: The Yellow Jackets fell on the road in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Sprayberry completes its season 13-16.
