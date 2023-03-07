Drew Fields threw only 82 pitches in a complete-game performance to lead Allatoona to a 3-2 victory over Sequoyah on Monday in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Fields pitched seven innings, scattering five hits and striking out seven to earn the win.
The Buccaneers (7-3) were set to open their home schedule with a three-game series against Etowah on Tuesday.
Saturday
Sprayberry 20, Johns Creek 8: Pascal Trevison had a home run and two doubles as part of a five-hit day as the Yellow Jackets cruised to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Trevison doubled in the first inning, singled in the second, homered in the third, doubled in the fourth and singled in the sixth.
Ben Hutchins pitched five innings, scattering seven hits and striking out three to earn the win.
Sprayberry (6-5, 1-2) was set to travel to Pope on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Sequoyah 1: Ivan Sanabria, Musa Hindi and Kaleb Dawin all had goals to lead the Mustangs to a non-region victory.
Alekxei Sukhai had two assists.
Kennesaw Mountain (6-2-2) will host Walton on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Centennial 0: Alejandra Tobon, Giselle Espinoza and Adeline Abel all scored goals to lead the Mustangs to a non-region victory.
Dehlia Placie and Fallon McJunkin combined for the shutout in goal.
Kennesaw Mountain (4-5-1) will host Walton on Friday.
