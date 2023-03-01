Early in the third quarter, the Mount Paran Christian girls basketball team went on a 12-0 run to pull away from Thomson for a 54-43 road victory in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Jessica Fields led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.
Ciara Alexander, Jacalyn Myrthil and Isabella Ramirez each had eight points, while Kitali Youmans added five points and nine rebounds.
The victory moved the Eagles (30-1) into the state semifinals where they will take on Landmark Christian (23-8) on Saturday at Georgia College and State University. Tip time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Mount Paran and Landmark have two common opponents this season in Washington and Carrollton. The Eagles beat Washington, a region opponent, three times by an average of 32.7 points, while Landmark beat the Bulldogs 73-42 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Against Carrollton, Mount Paran beat the Trojans 58-38, while Landmark lost 68-55.
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Lassiter 2, Pope 1: The Trojans opened Region 7AAAAAA play with a victory in the first game on the newly renamed Mickey McMurtry Field.
Defense was the name of the game as the teams combined to turn seven double plays.
Hayden Sottile pitched 5⅓ innings, scattering six hits and allowing only one unearned run. Pat Deegan earned the save.
Dixon Nolan picked up what would be the game-winning RBI with a bases loaded walk. Ben Bodoh had two hits and Collin Strovinskas had a hit and an RBI.
Lassiter (6-2) and Pope (6-2) will play Game 2 of the three-game series at Pope on Wednesday.
Allatoona 5, Woodstock 4: The Buccaneers earned a doubleheader split with the Wolverines to open Region 6AAAAAA play.
Woodstock won Game 1 1-0.
In the nightcap, Bryce Stack went 2-for-3 and stole two bases. Paul Cruz was 2-for-4 and Gavin Settle went 2-for-3 with a double.
Cooper Underwood pitched four innings, allowed one hit and stuck out eight to earn the win.
Allatoona (5-3) will host Woodstock on Thursday in the home opener.
Kennesaw Mountain 13, Hiram 3: Tyler Harmon had three hits and pitched one inning and struck out three to lead the Mustangs to a non-region victory.
Kennesaw Mountain (7-2) will host Harrison on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
McEachern 3, Marietta 0: Erik Vaquero made a pair of free kicks to help lead the Indians to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory over their rivals.
Jonathan Rodriguez added the third goal on a header.
McEachern (4-2-2) will travel to Allatoona on Friday.
Sprayberry 1, Milton 0: Luis Vielma scored the only goal of the match to lift the Yellow Jackets to a non-region victory.
Sprayberry (5-1) will host region foe Roswell on Friday.
Walton 5, Starrs Mill 0: Five players each scored a goal to help lead the Raiders to a shutout victory.
Austin Griner, Rafa Bashizi, Terry Brennal, Walton Burnett and Kieran Smith each found the back of the net. Brian Michaels added an assist.
Walton (6-2-1) travels to Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Allatoona 1, Kennesaw Mountain 1: The Buccaneers and Mustangs played to a draw in the non-region match.
Angel Flores scored for Allatoona in the first half, and Edwin Hernandez scored the equalizer for Kennesaw Mountain in the second.
Allatoona (3-2-2) will host McEachern on Friday while Kennesaw Mountain (4-2-2) will host North Cobb.
Lassiter 6, Sequoyah 0: Six different players scored as the Trojans rolled to a non-region shutout.
Cole Higgins, Bradley Hungerbuhler, Marcelo Barros, Nathan Jordan, Miles Martin and Emiliano Gonzalez all scored a goal. While Tyler Aromin and Aiden McConnie each had two assists. Rollie Scott and Higgins each added one.
Lassiter (6-1) will travel to Wheeler on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 7, KIPP Atlanta 0: Sam McMurry scored two goals to help lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
George Childs had a goal and an assist, Dakota Griffin added a goal and Gabe Lott added an assist.
Mount Paran (1-5, 1-0) will travel to South Atlanta on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Hillgrove 1, North Paulding 0: Adrianna Gill scored the game winner off a corner kick to lift the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Kaleigh O’Quinn added the assist and Ella Noren made 10 saves in net to preserve the shutout.
Hillgrove (5-0-1) will travel to Marietta on Friday.
Lassiter 6, Sequoyah 0: Peyton Joyner had two goals and two assists to lead the Trojans to a shutout victory.
Kelsie Crosier, McLane Dickson, Hailey Johnbaptiste, and Nena Watts each added a goal. Jillian Kluth had three assists and Ashlyn Huie had one. Claire Carson and Malia Loadwick combined to earn the shutout in goal.
Lassiter (6-0-1) will travel to Wheeler on Tuesday.
Walton 7, Starr’s Mill 0: Emma Graham Reagan Mulberry and Brooker Merlin each had a goal and an assist to help lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Katie Jamison, Nicole Noorbehesht and Molly Chapman each finished with a goal, Haley Schutz had two assists and Livy Hong added one.
Walton (6-2-1) will host Cherokee on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Kell 18, South Forsyth 14: Lindsey King and Kayley Ferrell each had five goals to help lead the Longhorns to victory.
Ansley Knor finished with three goals and three assists, Holland Sutter had three goals and an assist and Alyse Keels added two goals.
Kell (2-4) will travel to Allatoona on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Walton 5, Lassiter 0: Bailey Raymond won his match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Raiders to a sweep of their east Cobb rivals.
Stephen Zhu (6-3, 6-3) and Will Sasadu (6-2, 6-1) won singles matches, while the doubles teams of Ethan Lo and Cole Nabinger (6-3, 1-6, 10-4) and Tyler Jones and Jerry Chen (7-5, 6-2) earned wins to complete the sweep.
Walton (3-0) will travel to Cambridge on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Marietta 5, Harrison 0: AK Bohachek and Kaya Stephens won their matches 6-2, 6-1 to help lead the Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA sweep.
Carolina Hanson won her match 6-4, 6-3, while the doubles teams of Lizzy Kelly and Nicole Ramirez (6-4, 6-2) along with Lauren Poston and Kate Corr (6-0, 6-3) capped the victory.
Monday
Walton 5, Lassiter 0: Reagan Mulberry and Audrey Davidson each won singles matches 6-0, 6-1 to lead the Raiders to a win over their east Cobb rivals.
Natalie Kirka won 6-1, 6-2. Carolina Kirka and Sophie Landrum won their doubles match 6-1, 6-1 and Mackenzie Pittman and Grace May won 6-4, 6-1.
