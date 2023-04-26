Jackson Williams was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Jonathan Griggs went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two to help lead Walker to a 14-4 Game 3 victory over Landmark Christian in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs on Tuesday.
The Wolverines scored two runs in the first and six in the second to take control of the game early.
Jason Hebert had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, Ashton Pass had two doubles and Ryan Fallman added a hit and two RBIs.
Walker will travel to Fellowship Christian for a Round 2 series beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.
Villa Rica 8, Kell 6: The Longhorns dropped Game 3 of their opening round series in the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
Kell finished the season 17-15.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walton 3, Duluth 0: The Raiders swept their second round match in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton will face Hillgrove in a state quarterfinal match by May 2.
Marietta 3, Colquitt County 0: The Blue Devils swept their second round match in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Marietta will host South Forsyth in a state quarterfinal match by May 2.
Lassiter 3, Creekview 2: The Trojans outlasted the Grizzlies to earn the victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Lassiter will travel to Lakeside-Evans for a state quarterfinal match by May 2.
Mount Paran Christian 3, Rockmart 2: The Eagles earned the victory in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Mount Paran will travel to Jeff Davis for a state quarterfinal match by May 2.
Model 3, Walker 1: The Wolverines fell in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Campbell 3, North Paulding 0: Noah Mallon needed three sets to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to help the Spartans earn the victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The doubles team of Aditya Lakare and Jire Aror won 6-0, 6-1 and the team of Kyle Blanchet and Mason Herrmann won 6-1, 4-0 when their opponents retired due to injury.
Campbell will host Milton in a state quarterfinal match before May 2.
Harrison 3, Richmond Hill 0: The Hoyas earned the victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Harrison will face the winner of Peachtree Ridge and South Forsyth in a state quarterfinal match by May 2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Walker 9, Oconee County 8: Abby Hurd had six goals to lead the Wolverines to a victory in the opening round of the Class A-4A state playoffs.
Mia Lane had two goals and Collette Whitley added one.
Walker (6-8) will travel to Pace Academy for a second round match by April 29.
Marietta 18, Duluth 0: The Blue Devils rolled to a first round victory in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Marietta (13-5) will travel to Brookwood for a second round match by April 29.
Pope 22, Marist 3: The Greyhounds rolled to a first round victory in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope (14-5) will travel to Creekview for a second round match by April 29.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuesday
North Cobb 19, Collins Hill 0: The Warriors rolled to victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
North Cobb (14-4) will travel to Mountain View for a second round match by April 29.
Marietta 17, Norcross 5: The Blue Devils earned the victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Marietta (8-10) will travel to North Paulding for a second round match by April 29.
Grayson 5, Campbell 4: The Spartans fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell finished the season 3-13.
North Gwinnett 17, McEachern 1: The Indians fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
McEachern finished the season 0-16.
Allatoona 18, Dunwoody 7: The Buccaneers opened the Class 5A-6A state playoffs with a victory.
Allatoona (12-6) will host Woodstock in a second round match by April 29.
Pope 12, St. Pius X 5: The Greyhounds earned a victory in the opening round of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Pope (11-8) will travel to Alpharetta for a second round matchup by April 29.
Mount Pisgah Christian 1, North Cobb Christian 0: The Eagles fell in the opening round of the Class A-4A state playoffs.
The Eagles finished the season 5-7.
Whitefield Academy 12, Savannah Country Day 6: The Wolfpack earned the opening round victory in the Class A-4A state playoffs.
Whitefield Academy will travel to King’s Ridge for a second round match by April 29.
