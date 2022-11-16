Chisom Eziomume’s layup at the buzzer was the difference as the North Cobb girls defeated Etowah 49-48 to earn the first win of its season Tuesday.
Sonia Velez had a team-high 11 points, while Erinne Giles finished with nine. Eziomume and Armani Shaw each added eight.
The Lady Warriors (1-1) will host Denmark on Thursday.
North Cobb Christian 56, Pace Academy 52: Brooke Moore had 22 points and Alexis Healy finished with 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a season-opening victory.
Gaby LoPresti finished with seven points and four rebounds, while Selena Wilson added six points and seven boards.
North Cobb Christian (1-0) will host Creekview on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Walker 48, Lassiter 34: Moustapha Diop had 17 points and 14 rebounds in his varsity debut as the Wolverines knocked off their Cobb County rival.
Noah Pederson finished with nine points and Andrew Carey added eight points and six rebounds.
Walker (1-0) will host Fellowship Christian on Monday.
Cumberland Christian 73, Arlington Christian 71: Max McNeil had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead the Patriots to a non-region victory.
Christian Bacon finished with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jermaine Williams had nine points and five rebounds, and Emery McCurdy added five points and five rebounds.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Monday
Allatoona 14, Lassiter 12: Maci Strickland threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Lady Buccaneers to victory.
Sam Beck had 60 yards receiving and a touchdown, while Aoife Flynn had a touchdown catch. Kiki Daniels had six receptions for 48 yards, an interception on defense and broke up five passes.
Allatoona (10-2) will host North Cobb on Thursday to close the regular season.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.