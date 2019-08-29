Campbell scored 11 runs in the seventh inning to finally pull away from Galloway 19-6 on Wednesday.
The Lady Spartans (11-7) took advantage of seven hits and four walks in the inning.
Nicole Knight led the way going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Daija Gresham was 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Anslee Roberts had two hits and drove in three, Adrienne Bradley and Abbie Gould had two hits and an RBI and Hailey McCain added two hits, a double, two RBIs and was the winning pitcher. She pitched a complete game, allowed 11 hits, no earned runs and struck out six.
Campbell will travel to East Coweta on Tuesday.
Sprayberry 12, Douglas County 2: Seven runs in the fourth inning pushed the Lady Yellow Jackets to victory.
Cate Willhoff and Danielle Sharum each had two hits, Sharum had a pair of doubles. Sharum and Ava Davenport each had three RBI games.
Graceyn Powell got the win as she surrendered two runs on four hits over five innings. She struck out two.
Sprayberry (7-8) will host Sequoyah on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 14, Whitefield Academy 0: Katie Durron had Whitefield’s lone hit, a double. Sydney Chambley got the start for Mount Paran and pitched four scoreless innings and struck out seven. Offensively, Mount Paran had 11 hits.
Whitefield will next host North Cobb Christian on Tuesday at 4:30.
Kell 8, North Cobb 7: The Lady Longhorns walked off in the ninth inning to earn the non-region victory.
Brooke Smith went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and three runs scored. Kate Halson went 3-for-5 and delivered the walk off RBI single in a two-run ninth inning.
Julia Hedrick was the winning pitcher, working five innings, allowing three hits, one run, and striking out one.
Kell improved to 5-5 on the season.
Volleyball
Whitefield falls to Paideia: The Lady Wolfpack won the first set 25-11, but lost the last two 18-25, 9-25.
Caroline Cykoski led the way offensively with seven kills. Caroline Schmitt led defensively with two blocks.
