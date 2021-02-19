Jake Edwards was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and five RBIs to lead Kell to a 19-5 season-opening victory over Cass on Thursday.
Ethan Hames was 3-for-3, and Evan Hendrick pitched five innings, striking out five to earn the win.
Kell (1-0) will host Woodstock on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Allatoona 17, North Cobb 0: Andrew Ferguson scored five goals to lead the Buccaneers to a rout of their area rival.
Nate Merandi had three goals and an assist and Adam Piejak added three goals.
Sean Byrne and Robbie Hicks combined for five saves to earn the shutout in goal
Allatoona hosts East Paulding on Friday.
