North Cobb Christian swept Prince Avenue Christian in their Class A Private state quarterfinal doubleheader Tuesday in Athens.
The Eagles won Game 1 2-0 and followed with a 6-1 victory in Game 2. The series sweep advanced them to the state semifinals where they will play the winner of Game 3 of the Fellowship Christian-Savannah Christian matchup. The semifinals are scheduled to begin on Monday.
For North Cobb Christian (28-8), its pitching carried the day on Tuesday.
In Game 1 Armando Nunez pitched five, one-hit innings and recorded all 15 of his outs by strikeout to earn the win. Ryan Kelly threw the final two innings and was almost as dominant, also allowing one hit and striking out five to earn the save.
Nick Stinson provided the offense as his two-run single in the first inning was all Nunez and Kelly would need. Brock Parker was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Mattheson Go was 2-for-3 and Michael Mullinax added a double.
In Game 2, the Eagles sent out Blake Dean and he pitched a complete game, allowing one hit, one unearned run and struck out 11 for the victory.
North Cobb Christian scored four runs in the fifth inning to break open a tight game. Carlos Martans went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Go was 2-for-4 with a double.
Mount Paran Christian 8-8, St. Anne-Pacelli 2-4: The Eagles swept their way through their Class A Private quarterfinal matchup and into the state semifinals for the second straight season.
Mount Paran Christian (31-2) will now travel to Wesleyan for a rematch of last year's state championship series. The semifinal matchup will begin with a doubleheader on Monday.
The Eagles trailed Game 1 2-1 heading to the top of the sixth, but scored two runs to take the lead, and then added five in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
In Game 2, Mount Paran scored five runs in the second inning and added on in the fourth and two in the sixth to secure the win.
