Kara Dunn scored 39 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help lead the Mount Paran Christian girls to a 64-51 victory over previously undefeated St. Francis on Saturday.
Kaylynn Kirklen finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Sydney Brothers and Havalynn Abernathy each added six points.
The Lady Eagles (12-2) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
Marietta 76, Pope 46: Lauren Walker scored 22 points with 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a non-region victory over the Lady Greyhounds.
Chloe Sterling finished with 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Makayah Harris had 10 points and five rebounds, Loren Nelson had nine points and Ajia Smith added eight rebounds.
Marietta (7-4, 1-0) will host Walton on Tuesday.
Campbell 66, Alexander 45: Laila Battle scored 20 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Lady Spartans to a non-region victory.
Sarah Taub finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, Nia Bozeman had 10 points and six boards, and Tai Harvey added eight points and seven rebounds.
Campbell (8-1) will host East Coweta on Friday.
Friday
Sprayberry 70, Kell 66: The Lady Yellow Jackets claimed sole possession of first place in Region 6AAAAAA with a victory over the Lady Longhorns.
Flau’Jae Johnson led Sprayberry (9-2, 6-0) with 22 points. Janelle McDaniel had 13 points, and Anna Vereen added 11.
Cyrstal Henderson led Kell (9-3, 5-1) with 36 points and seven rebounds, Amaya Moss finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Jamiah Gregory added nine points and five boards.
The Lady Yellow Jackets host South Cobb on Tuesday, while the Lady Longhorns host Kennesaw Mountain.
Kennesaw Mountain 48, South Cobb 28: Madi Clark had 21 points to help lead the Lady Mustangs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Sanique Reid added 14 points.
Kennesaw Mountain (9-3, 4-2) will travel to Kell on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 57, Darlington 27: Kara Dunn scored 31 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Mya Perry had seven points, Caitlin Ealy finished with six while Sydney Brothers and Katelyn Dunning each had five.
Marietta 54, North Cobb 35: Lauren Walker eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for her career with a 17 points, 12 rebound effort to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Chloe Sterling finished with 12 points,10 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Errine Giles led North Cobb with 14 points.
North Paulding 52, Walton 42: Anna Conza made three 3-pointers as part of her 16 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Raiders fell in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Liz Williams had 11 points and Tomisin Adenupe added 10.
Walton (6-6, 0-1) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
Campbell 58, Newnan 23: Nia Bozeman had 15 points and seven steals to help lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Tia Harvey finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Chelsea Lewis had nine points, while Sarah Taub, Cheyenne Clark and Laila Battle added six points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Cobb 58, Allatoona 53: Alex Acosta had 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a non-region win over the Buccaneers on Saturday.
Josiah Gooch finished with 10 points, Jared DeJesus had eight points and eight rebounds, while Evan Daniel added seven points.
North Cobb (7-8) will host Harrison on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 66, Sprayberry 61: Jordan James had 27 points to lead the Mustangs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Nick Hein finished with 26 points.
The Mustangs (6-6, 3-3) travel to Kell on Tuesday.
South Paulding 67, Walker 45: Matthew Brown had 11 points and five rebounds but it wasn’t enough as the Wolverines dropped the non-region game.
Keon Smart and Omari Daniel finished with nine points apiece.
Walker (10-3) hosts Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
Friday
Walker 64, North Cobb Christian 61: Matthew Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds to help the Wolverines win the Region 7A matchup.
Keon Smart had 14 points, Omari Daniel finished with nine points, Ricky McKenzie had eight points and five rebounds and Jackson Evans added six points and eight rebounds.
Tre Chatman led North Cobb Christian with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Tremain Davis had 23 points and six boards.
The Eagles (5-3) will travel to Excel on Tuesday.
Pope 63, Lassiter 44: Will Kolker had nine points to surpass the 1,000-point mark of his career as the Greyhounds earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jack Dempsey led the way with 14 points, Trey Kaiser had 10 and Cam Bleshoy added eight.
Pope (9-6, 3-3) hosts Allatoona on Tuesday.
Wheeler 85, Osborne 53: Max Harris had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Isaiah Collier finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals. A.J. Burke had nine points, while Jahiem Hudson added eight points and nine rebounds.
Wheeler (12-3, 6-1) will travel to Kell on Friday.
WRESTLING
Pope sweeps quad-match: The Greyhounds rolled through Milton, Northwest Whitfield and North Cobb on Saturday.
Pope defeated Milton 45-21, Northwest Whitfield 38-33 and North Cobb 76-3.
Jackson Guy finished 3-0 with two pins, Joey Robinson and T.J. Mordarski each went 3-0 with one pin, Josh Scheele was 3-0 and York Rasmussen finished 2-0 with a pin.
