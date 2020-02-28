Jonathan Douglas hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to lead Kennesaw Mountain to a 5-3 victory over Harrison on Thursday.
Luke Scaggs earned the win, pitching 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief. He allowed two hits and struck out three.
Eliud Poventud went 2-for-3 and Reece Schwickerath had two hits and drove in two.
Bowen Mitch led Harrison, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Fisher Keith and Cooper Guilotte each had a double.
Kennesaw Mountain (6-2) will host Sprayberry on Saturday.
Lassiter 13, Milton 6: The Trojans used a seven-run second inning to break the game open and defeat their former region rival.
Max Beckerman had a two-run triple, Walker Noland was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Parker Hughes went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Justin Kurnik had a pair of hits and Andrew Worhol added a triple.
Ian Mayes pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and an earned run to earn the win.
Lassiter (2-7) will host River Ridge on Saturday.
St. Francis 10, Whitefield Academy 7: The Wolfpack rallied with seven runs in the last two innings, but could not complete the comeback.
Davis Eaton went 2-for-4, with a home run and drove in five.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday
Walker 7 Holy Spirit 2: Amy Morales had three goals and Sydney Arkoette had two goals and an assist to lead the Lady Wolverines to victory.
Sara Thornton and Mackenzie Lang each added a goal. L.A. Adkins added two assists.
Mattie Garrett had 7 saves in goal.
Whitefield Academy 5, Kings Ridge 0: Kyla McCurdy had a goal and two assists to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to an area victory.
Sydney Hales had a goal and an assist, while Anna Burkett and Aliyah Warrick each added goals.
Whitefield (4-2, 2-0) will travel to Walker on March 10.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Lassiter 5, Roswell 0: Izzy Tanjuatco won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Trojans to a Region 4AAAAAAA victory.
Kayva Patel won 6-1, 6-0 and Karmen Goshay won 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 to complete the singles sweep.
In doubles, Leanna Edwards and Olivia Lamme teamed up to win 6-3, 7-5, while Medna Sarma and Tori Dutkiewicz won 6-1, 6-0.
Lassiter (3-1, 2-0) will host Etowah on Tuesday.
Allatoona 5, Sprayberry 0: Carson Jaquith won 6-1, 6-1 to help lead the Lady Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Savannah Sanabia won 6-2, 6-2, and Amanda Judson won when her opponent retired in the second set. Judson won the first set 6-4.
Gabby and Izzy Penge won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Victoria Kuswita and Caitlyn Johansson won 6-4, 6-2.
Walton 4, Etowah 1: Catherine Dierker won 6-0, 6-1 to help lead the Lady Raiders to a big Region 4AAAAAAA victory.
Sam Cohen won 7-6, 6-2. The doubles teams of Lauren Kadow and Grace Keller won 6-0, 6-3, and Laine Surdykowski and Mary Ashley Jacoppo won 7-6, 6-2.
Walton (3-0) will host Cherokee on Tuesday.
Walker 5, Marietta 0: Linden Patterson and Rilee White each won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Brecca Stoll won 6-0, 6-2, while the doubles teams of Rhodes Reddick and Gabby Harwell won 6-2, 6-2, and Lindsey Riley and Grace Harwell won 6-3, 6-4.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Walker 3, Marietta 2: Paul Fridman won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Ross Davis won 6-1, 6-1 as did the doubles team of Charlie Rossitch and Alex Sorhab 6-0, 6-3.
