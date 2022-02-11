Sorry, an error occurred.
Maddie Diaz scored seven goals and Sophia Soriano had six as the North Cobb girls lacrosse team defeated Wheeler 16-5.
Emma Pearson, Molly Clark and Bird Johnson each added a goal.
Emily Smith had eight saves in net for North Cobb (1-0), which will host Marietta on Thursday.
Lassiter 7, West Forsyth 6 (OT): Audrey Wisdom’s fourth goal lifted the Lady Trojans to victory in overtime.
Wisdom finished with four goals and an assist, Ella Greyard had two goals and Kyla Calmano added one.
Emily White made 10 saves in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 10, King’s Ridge Christian 0: Sarah Schwartz had five goals and an assist to lead the Lady Eagles to victory.
Alexis Shafer added two goals, while Jenna Lemmerman had a goal and an assist. Megan Pruitt had a goal and Nadia Benefield and Abi Hrinsin each added an assist.
Mount Paran (3-1) will host Cass on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 10, St. Francis 0: Bella Stephens had three goals and an assist as the Lady Eagles rolled to victory.
Anna Marino had two goals and two assists, while Chloe Clark had two goals and an assist. Lizzie Chladek finished with two goals.
Becca Hickey earned the shutout in goal for North Cobb Christian (2-1), which will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bremen 5, Walker 1: Casey Arkoette scored the Wolverines' lone goal in the loss.
Tanner Staus and Spencer Parrish each had assists for Walker.
BOYS TENNIS
Walton 3, Pope 2: Bailey Raymond and Stephen Zhu each won singles matches to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Raymond won 6-0, 6-2, while Zhu won 6-0, 6-4. The doubles team of Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman came out on top 6-4, 6-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 5, Paulding County 0: Mana Fawcett led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Jordyn Zignego (6-0, 6-1) and Amelia McCarthy (6-0, 6-1) completed the singles sweep.
The doubles teams of Kendall Brakenridge and Gabby Larson (6-1, 6-1) and Miriam Hein and Geianah Thomas (6-3, 6-0) also posted victories for North Cobb (2-3).
