Mia DeAngelis hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to provide all the offense as Kell defeated Woodland 2-0 in Region 7AAAAA play on Tuesday.
In the top of the ninth, Brooke Kell singled to set up DeAngelis’ shot.
DeAngelis also pitched a complete game allowing two hits while striking out 13.
The Lady Longhorns (3-4, 2-2) will host Walton today.
Marietta 10, McEachern 2: Three runs in the fifth and sixth innings helped Marietta pull away from McEachern in a Region 3AAAAAAA game.
McKenzie Walker was 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Lady Blue Devils. McKaela Walker was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Mikayla Duke was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Walker pitched six innings and gave up two runs, three walks and struck out 15.
Marietta (6-2, 2-1) will play at North Paulding on Thursday.
Pope 12, Alpharetta 0 (4 inn): Bailey Chapin had a two-run home run and Jadyn Laneaux added an RBI triple as the Lady Greyhounds rolled to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Abby Rocco had two hits with an RBI, Carolyn Deady had two hits including a double and Zoe Laneaux added a double and an RBI.
Hallie Adams pitched a complete game allowing one hit and striking out seven.
Pope (5-1, 3-0) travel to Cambridge on Thursday.
Late Monday
Pebblebrook 18, New Manchester 6: Katherine Gamez had four hits and two RBIs to help Pebblebrook win its non-region game.
Two of Gamez’s hits came in the first inning alone when the Lady Falcons batted around and scored nine runs.
LaPryntice Montoya had an RBI double in the first, and Debanhy Avila had two RBI hits. Kianna Owens and Josaline Mata added RBI hits and Anissa Ince and Janice Waldron induced bases loaded walks.
Owens pitched four innings and allowed six runs on five hits and struck out six.
Roswell 5, Kell 4: Kell’s seventh inning rally against Roswell came up short in the non-region game.
Brooke Smith led the Lady Longhorns (2-4) by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four stolen bases. Mia DeAngelis was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
VOLLEYBALL
Late Saturday
Pope sweeps Northside: The Lady Greyhounds finished the day with a big win over Northside Columbus.
Ayanna Rodgers led the way with 24 kills, Caroline Wiseman had 12 blocks, and Zeren Yesilova had 30 digs, while Ava Vlkovic was right behind her with 25.
