Nicholas Cubides went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and drove in seven to lead Walton to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory Thursday.
The Raiders (15-6, 6-2) attempted to complete the series sweep Friday when they traveled to North Cobb.
Lassiter 5, Sprayberry 0: Nick Newton went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Trojans to Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Garrett Reid, Ryan Martin and Rylam Lewallen each had doubles. Trey Griffin pitched six shutout innings and struck out five to earn the win.
Lassiter (16-6, 7-4) will travel to East Coweta on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Lassiter 1, Roswell 0: Cole Higgins scored the lone goal of the match to lead the Trojans past the Hornets in non-region play.
Max Albertson and Colin Nedblake assisted. Aidan Wagner had the clean sheet in net.
Lassiter (13-2) will host Buford on April 15.
Walker 5, King’s Ridge Christian 3: Holden Aaronson had two goals and an assist to lead the Wolverines to the Region 7A victory.
Casey Arkoette, Louie Coke and Victor Dekeyser each added goals. Spencer Parris and Filipe Angel each added assists.
Walker (12-2, 4-0) will open the state tournament at home on April 13.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 7, East Paulding 3: McKenna Bothe and Alexis Shafer each scored three goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
Megan Pruitt added a goal. Abi Hrinsin had four assists and Jenna Lemmerman had one.
Mount Paran will host the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs April 12.
Lassiter 1, Roswell 1: McLane Dickson scored the lone goal as the Lady Trojans earned the non-region tie.
Lassiter (11-0-4) will host North Atlanta on April 9.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hillgrove 16, Kell 5: Lauren Render scored five goals to help lead the Lady Hawks past the Lady Longhorns.
Emma Perritte and Camie Townson each scored three goals, Olivia Perrone and Elizabeth Bond each had two and Marleigh Belinfanti added a goal and two assists.
Cybella Smith made five saves in net.
Hillgrove (12-1) will host Lassiter on April 12.
