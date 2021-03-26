Cooper Craig pitched five, two-hit, shutout innings to lead Whitefield Academy to a 6-0 victory over Paideia in Region 2AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
Craig also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Nick Olson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Whitefield (7-8, 2-1) will host Kings Ridge on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walker 18, Columbus 3: Grace Koutouzis and Abby Hurd each had six goals to lead the Wolverines to an area victory.
Koutouzis had three assists and Hurd added two.
Emma Underwood and Sophie Severino combined to allow only three goals.
Walker (6-2, 2-0) will host Oconee County.
GIRLS SOCCER
ELCA 2, Whitefield Academy 1 (PK): Kyla McCurdy scored the Lady Wolfpack's lone goal as they dropped a Region 2A contest.
Lindsey Fry added an assist.
Whitefield (7-4, 4-1) will host Paideia on Tuesday.
