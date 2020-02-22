Cornerstone Christian trailed 16-4 early before rallying for a 56-42 victory over Westminster Christian in the GAPPS final four game on Thursday.
Cornerstone was scheduled to face Kings Academy on Saturday for the championship in Macon.
Austin Redd had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Joshua Greene added 14 points and Devon Sweat finished with eight.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Whitefield Academy 10, St. Francis 0: The Lady Wolfpack dominated its region opener, taking an eight-goal lead at the half.
Kat Kelly and Danielle Trovato both scored two goals apiece for Whitefield (2-2, 1-0) with Trovato adding three assists.
Lindsey Fry and A’liyah Warrick both had a goal and an assist. Elizabeth Baxter, Elizabeth Lyster, Avery Fassnacht and Caroline Brown had one goal each.
Kyla McCurdy finished with two assists.
The Lady Wolfpack will host Providence on Monday.
Harrison 3, Pope 0: Avery Visage and Mattie Harris each scored first-half goals to help the Lady Hoyas down their east Cobb rivals.
Britany Brownlee had a second-half goal and Megan Alyward added two assists.
Harrison (3-1-1) will host Roswell on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.