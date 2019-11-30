Sharife Cooper scored 44 points to lead McEachern to a 87-79 victory over Mayfair (Nev.) in the Indians' Thanksgiving Shootout on Friday
Cooper's big game helped McEachern (5-0) neutralize the efforts of Mayfair's Josh Christopher, who scored 36, and Dior Johnson who added 30.
The Indians will host Windsor-Forest today.
Late Tuesday
Cornerstone Prep 68, Gordon Central 52: Joshua Greene and Austin Redd each scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Cornerstone to victory.
Aamir Broadwater finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Cornerstone (8-2) will host Praise Academy on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Campbell 42, Daniel Boone (Tenn.) 35: Sarah Taub scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Lady Spartans to a win in the Bradley Central Thanksgiving Tournament.
Jaleah Alston had nine points, five rebounds and six steals. Jameah Alston finished with eight points and seven rebounds and Nia Bozeman added six points.
Campbell (7-0) will face East Hamilton (Tenn.) today.
