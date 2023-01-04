Jaylen Colon set a new Kell single-game record with 12 3-pointers en route to a 36-point night as he led the Longhorns to a 102-67 victory over North Springs on Tuesday.
CJ Brown finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, Peyton Marshall had 13 points and five blocks and Aaron Smith added 11 points and six assists.
Kell (12-1) will travel to Chattahoochee on Friday.
Walton 63, South Forsyth 44: Caesar Burrows had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists to help lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Luke Flynn had 11 points and six assists, Khamani Paxton finished with eight points, while JP Wells and Dubem Igwilo each added six.
Walton (10-4) will travel to Lassiter on Saturday.
Walker 66, Mount Paran Christian 46: Moustapha Diop had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Xavier Berry finished with 18 points to help lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Noah Pederson finished with 15 points, and Jackson Evans added 10 points and five assists.
Walker (7-5, 3-3) will host South Atlanta on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 66, Therrell 34: Albert Wilson had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead three Eagles in double figures in a Region 6AA victory.
Gabe Bolden had 15 points and Christian Hernandez added 12. Jacob Cruz chipped in with three points and eight rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (9-4, 4-2) will travel to Washington on Friday.
Monday
Harrison 50, Cartersville 37: Jordan Howe had 17 points to lead the Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Will Smith finished with 15 points and Ryan Bellomy added nine.
Harrison (9-4) will host Osborne on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Kell 86, North Springs 19: Crystal Henderson had 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead five players in double figures in the Region 6AAAAA victory.
Jada Green had 14 points and six rebounds, Makayah Harrison finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Jamiah Gregory had 12 points and six rebounds, Aiya Dudley had 11 points and Sydney Moss added eight.
Kell (10-3, 3-0) will travel to Chattahoochee on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 58, Therrell 26: Brooke Moore had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Gaby LoPresti had 14 points, Selena Wilson finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Sophia Turnbough added eight points.
North Cobb Christian (5-8, 4-2) will travel to Washington on Friday.
