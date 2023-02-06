Isaiah Collier had 20 points to lead Wheeler past Walton in Region 5AAAAAAA action.
The win gives the Wildcats a two-game lead heading into the final week of the regular season.
Luke Flynn had 21 points for the Raiders, and Caesar Burrows added 11.
Wheeler (16-6, 8-0) will host Newton on Monday on ESPN U. Walton (14-9, 3-5) will host North Cobb on Tuesday.
Pope 56, Roswell 47: Zach Bleshoy scored 27 points in three quarters and Theron Nixon added 14 points as the Greyhounds earned a key Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Pope (17-7, 9-2) will host Blessed Trinity on Tuesday, with the region’s No. 1 seed on the line.
Sprayberry 63, Lassiter 43: Amir Rosa had 22 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Jacobi Harmon and Mark Manfred each had 10 points.
Sprayberry (11-13, 6-5) will host Johns Creek on Tuesday.
Kell 96, Northview 33: The Longhorns had six players in double figures as they rolled to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Peyton Marshall had 15 points and eight rebounds, CJ Brown had 14 points and six boards and Isaiah Wood added 14 points. Aaron Smith and Jaylen Colon each had 12 points and Parrish Johnson finished with 11.
Kell (20-2, 11-0) will host Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 70, Washington 57: Albert Wilson had 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Eagles rolled to a Region 6AA victory.
Christian Hernandez had 21 points and CJ Wallace added 10 points and five assists.
North Cobb Christian (19-4, 13-2) will travel to Drew Charter on Tuesday for a matchup that will determine the regular season champion.
Walker 66, Fellowship 51: Noah Pederson had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Jackson Evans had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Xaver Berry and Eric Smith each finished with nine points, and Tyler Pipes added seven points and five rebounds.
Walker (14-10, 8-8) will play in the region tournament beginning next week.
Osborne 65, North Cobb 53: Evan Daniels had 26 points in the Warriors’ Region 5AAAAAAA matchup.
North Cobb (16-6, 3-5) will travel to Walton on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pope 57, Roswell 49: Abbey Bensman made six 3-pointers as part of her 21 points as the Greyhounds earned the Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Pope (19-5, 9-2) will host Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
Walton 58, Wheeler 21: The Raiders rode a 21-4 first-quarter run to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Graycen Ehlen had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Lexy Harris finished with 18 points and Cici Childers added seven.
Walton (14-9, 6-2) will host North Cobb on Tuesday.
Kell 76, Northview 15: Jada Green had 14 points and reached the 600 career-rebound mark as the Longhorns rolled to a Region 6AAAAA rout.
Crystal Henderson finished with 26 points, MJ Harris and Jamiah Gregory each had 13 and Sydney Moss added seven.
Kell (18-5, 11-0) will host Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday.
North Cobb 69, Osborne 20: Erinne Giles had 17 points to lead the Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Armani Shaw had 13 points and Taylor Albritton finished with 10.
North Cobb (12-11, 5-3) will travel to Walton on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 88, Coretta Scott King 7: Jacalyn Myrthil had 21 points as the Eagles rolled to a Region 6AA victory.
Isabella Ramirez finished with 13 points while Jessica Fields and Kennedy Deese each had 12.
Mount Paran (22-1, 14-0) will travel to KIPP Atlanta on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Walton 2, Harrison 0: Kaito Asahi and Cole Pumpian each had goals as the Raiders upended the defending state champions.
Terry Brennan added an assist.
Walton (1-0-1) will travel to Pope on Tuesday.
Walker 1, Athens Academy 0: Casey Arkoette had the only goal of the game as the Wolverines earned the non-region victory.
Elijah Pegues had six saves.
Walker (1-0) will travel to Fellowship on Monday.
Sprayberry 1, Woodstock 0: Soren Bednar scored the only goal of the match as the Yellow Jackets earned the non-region win.
Luis Vielma had the assist.
Sprayberry (1-1) will host South Cobb on Tuesday.
Osborne 5, Marietta 0: Oswaldo Lopez-Munoz scored a hat-trick as the Cardinals rolled to a non-region victory.
Sultan Musa and Kelvin Artiga each added a goal.
Andy Sanchez had two assists, while Daniel Camargo, JC Cruz and Anthony Torres each added one.
Jacob Aguirre and Jorge Campos each had three saves in goal.
Osborne (2-0) will host McEachern on Tuesday.
Etowah 4, Kennesaw Mountain 3: Edwin Hernandez, Jack Delinsky and Musa Hindi each had a goal in the non-region matchup.
Kyle Binns had an assist.
Kennesaw Mountain (1-1) will host Paideia on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walton 2, Harrison 1: Molly Chapman’s goal with 9:09 left in the second overtime proved to be the game winner as the Raiders earned the non-region victory.
Katie Jamison added a goal on a penalty kick.
Walton (3-1) will travel to Lassiter on Saturday.
Allatoona 3, Dalton 0: Brea Stack, Maddie Borth and Reese Denson all had goals as the Buccaneers shut out Dalton.
Anna Varner added two assists.
Allatoona (1-1) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
