Cobb County started the swimming and diving state championships in a good way — with a trio of diving champions Thursday night at Georgia Tech.
Kennesaw Mountain’s Kyler Dixon and Allatoona’s Hannah Stumpf defended their respective state championships in the girls meet, while Harrison’s Alex Scott redeemed a runner-up finish from 2019 to win a title.
Dixon won the Class AAAAAAA title with a score of 515.35 points, winning by 7.25 points over Tift County’s Emma Bryan. Etowah’s Kassandra Gutierrez finished third at 488.35, with Lassiter’s Kayleigh Clark fourth at 485.75.
Stumpf won the Class AAAAAA title with a score of 611.20 points, having the edge over Dunwoody’s Lauren Davis (529.65) and Harrison’s Anna Behrman (202.95).
Scott won with a score of 503.90 points, beating Centennial’s Ben Engel (431.05) and Pope’s Eli Lubell (410.35).
In the Class AAAAAAA boys meet, Kennesaw Mountain’s Braden Hester (481.85) finished fourth and Walton’s Tyler Hoard (460.25) was fifth. Colquitt County’s Carson Tyler won the title with a score of 710.95 points.
Whitefield Academy’s Avery Fassnacht had a score of 430.45 to finish sixth in the Class A-AAA girls meet, while Walker’s Emma Camp (202.40) was eighth. Pace Academy’s Elizabeth Kaye won the title with a score of 595.15.
The competition at Georgia Tech will continue Friday with the swimming preliminaries, then conclude with Saturday’s finals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
Walker 68, Christian Heritage 43: Christopher Newell scored 19 points and Chandler Baker had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines into the Region 6A semifinals at King’s Ridge Christian.
Burke Chebuhar finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Keon Smart finished with 10 points, three assists and three steals.
Walker will face top-seed St. Francis at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
