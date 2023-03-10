George Childs scored five goals to lead Mount Paran Christian to a 6-1 victory over Therrell in Region 6AA play Thursday.
Austin Smith had the sixth goal. Sam McMurry had two assists, while Connor Hofmann added one.
The Eagles (3-6, 3-1) will host Glenwood (Ala.) on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 10, Therrell 0: Alexis Shafer had three goals while Martin Hill and Abi Hrinsin each had two to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Sarah Schwartz and Annie Strickland each added a goal.
Lauren Moll earned the shutout in net.
Mount Paran Christian (4-3-1, 4-0) will host Glenwood (Ala.) on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Cobb 14, Dalton 7: Erinne Giles, Keating Ball, Makayla Fore and Renatta Lelenta were the leading scorers as the Warriors rolled to a non-area win.
North Cobb (4-1) will travel to Cherokee on Monday.
BASEBALL
Wednesday
Pope 7, Sprayberry 2: Carson Kerce was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Jesse Walter doubled and drove in three, while Eli Overstreet was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Blythe Keisler pitched five innings and struck out eight to earn the win. Jack Myers pitched two innings and struck out five to pick up the save.
Pope (9-3, 3-2) was set to travel to Sprayberry for the third game of their three-game series Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 3, Campbell 2: The team of Carson Walker and Jordyn Zignego won 6-1, 6-2 to help the Warriors earn a non-region victory.
Emma Preston and Lena Gray won their match 6-2, 7-5, while Sophia Shelton earned the final point in a walkover.
North Cobb (4-4) will compete in the Granger Invitational this weekend in LaGrange.
