Tre Chatman had 25 points and six rebounds to lead North Cobb Christian to a 58-51 victory over Mount Paran Christian on Monday.
Jadin Coates finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six steals. Jack Hewitt had seven points and six rebounds for North Cobb Christian (9-7, 3-3 Region 7A).
Excel Christian 68, Walker 64: C.J. Brown and Matthew Brown each had 15 points, but the Wolverines came up short in the Region 7A matchup.
Omari Daniel finished with 13 points and Keon Smart added nine points and five steals for Walker (10-5, 1-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday
North Cobb Christian 35, Walker 27: Ava Gardner had eight points and eight rebounds to help lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Brooke Moore finished with seven points, seven rebounds and seven blocks for North Cobb Christian (9-3, 2-3). Lauryn Towns had eight points and Gaby LoPresti added six points and five assists.
Grace Koutouzis led Walker (9-7, 0-7) with 13 points.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
North Cobb 3, Lassiter 2: Peyton Stack's 7-6, 6-2 victory helped lead a Warriors' comeback from two matches down to beat the Trojans in non-region play.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lorenzo Alarcon and Grayson Hines won 4-6, 6-2, 10-8, which was followed by the team of Tyler Goldfine and Quintin Ferrara winning 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.
North Cobb will travel to Woodstock on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
North Cobb 4, Lassiter 1: Mana Fawcett won her match 6-0, 6-1 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a season-opening victory.
Alex Preston won 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, the team of Karen Graham and Jordyn Zignego won 6-0, 6-2, and the team of Emily Boughner and Emma Preston won 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
North Cobb hosts Woodstock on Wednesday.
