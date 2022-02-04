Cayden Charles finished with 21 points, had seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Allatoona to a 60-30 rout of East Paulding on Thursday.

Landen Pitts finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Blake McAlister added eight points.

The Buccaneers (14-9) will travel to Pope on Tuesday.

Mount Bethel Christian 69, Weber 62: James White had 25 points and five rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Region 6A Private victory.

Jackson Bell had 19 points and Zach Rodene finished with 16.

Mount Bethel (10-9, 9-5) will host St. Francis on Saturday.

