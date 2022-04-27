Dzenan Cerimagic scored two goals and Enrique Romero added one as Campbell made the long road trip to beat Tift County in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

The Spartans advanced to their first state semifinal since 2018 and they will travel to Harrison on Friday for the right to advance to the state championship game.

Pebblebrook 1, Roswell 0: The Falcons needed only one goal to claim their Class AAAAAAA state playoff victory.

The Falcons will host Hillgrove in the final four on Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday

Alpharetta 3, Harrison 1: The Raiders got the best of the Hoyas in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA tournament.

Alpharetta will take on the winner of Peachtree Ridge and Newnan in the quarterfinals by May 3.

Fellowship Christian 3, Whitefield Academy 2: The Wolfpack came up one match short in its Class A Private second round meeting.

Fellowship will face Holy Innocents’ in a quarterfinal match by May 3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday

Walton 3, Roswell 0: The Lady Raiders swept their second round Class AAAAAAA state playoff match.

Walton will host the winner of Parkview and North Forsyth in a quarterfinal match by May 3.

Lassiter 3, Statesboro 0: The Lady Trojans rolled to a sweep of the second round Class AAAAAA state playoff match.

Lassiter will face Chattahoochee in the state quarterfinals by May 3.

North Atlanta 3, Allatoona 1: The Lady Buccaneers came up short in their Class AAAAAA state second round match.

North Atlanta will host Cambridge in the quarterfinals by May 3.

George Walton 3, Whitefield Academy 0: The Lady Wolfpack were swept in the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.

George Walton will host Mount Vernon in the state quarterfinals by May 3.

