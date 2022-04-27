Dzenan Cerimagic scored two goals and Enrique Romero added one as Campbell made the long road trip to beat Tift County in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Spartans advanced to their first state semifinal since 2018 and they will travel to Harrison on Friday for the right to advance to the state championship game.
Pebblebrook 1, Roswell 0: The Falcons needed only one goal to claim their Class AAAAAAA state playoff victory.
The Falcons will host Hillgrove in the final four on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Alpharetta 3, Harrison 1: The Raiders got the best of the Hoyas in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA tournament.
Alpharetta will take on the winner of Peachtree Ridge and Newnan in the quarterfinals by May 3.
Fellowship Christian 3, Whitefield Academy 2: The Wolfpack came up one match short in its Class A Private second round meeting.
Fellowship will face Holy Innocents’ in a quarterfinal match by May 3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walton 3, Roswell 0: The Lady Raiders swept their second round Class AAAAAAA state playoff match.
Walton will host the winner of Parkview and North Forsyth in a quarterfinal match by May 3.
Lassiter 3, Statesboro 0: The Lady Trojans rolled to a sweep of the second round Class AAAAAA state playoff match.
Lassiter will face Chattahoochee in the state quarterfinals by May 3.
North Atlanta 3, Allatoona 1: The Lady Buccaneers came up short in their Class AAAAAA state second round match.
North Atlanta will host Cambridge in the quarterfinals by May 3.
George Walton 3, Whitefield Academy 0: The Lady Wolfpack were swept in the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
George Walton will host Mount Vernon in the state quarterfinals by May 3.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.