Andrew Carter was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI and five stolen bases to lead McEachern to a 15-8 victory over Wheeler on Friday.
The Indians (9-5) stole 19 bases against the Wildcats.
Noah Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two, Josh Davie was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Edgar Odomo had two hits and an RBI, while Reese Kingeter and Parker McClendon each had a double and an RBI.
Josiah Hatchett pitched four innings and struck out nine to earn the win.
McEachern will travel to North Paulding on Tuesday.
Allatoona 3, Etowah 2: Sam Tomczak was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Gavin Settle had two hits to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Matthew Perkins pitched 2 ⅔ innings and struck out two to earn the win. Ethan Sutton pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Allatoona (9-4, 5-2) will travel to Rome on Tuesday.
Lassiter 9, Alpharetta 6: Rylan Lewallen had two hits and four RBIs to help lead the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Eric Brown had a double and drove in two, John Dickerson had a hit and two RBIs and Ben Bodoh added two hits.
Matthew Cooney earned the win and Logan Brock picked up the save.
Lassiter (9-4, 4-2) will host Roswell on Tuesday.
Marietta 11, Osborne 0: Andy Watters went 3-for-3 with a triple and drove in two to help lead the Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
James Lowe had a hit and drove in two, Jacob Bohacek finished with two hits and an RBI, while Karsten Leibel and Brooks Gresehover each added a hit and an RBI.
Mason Gazaway pitched five one-hit innings, struck out eight and went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Marietta (5-8) will host Woodland on Saturday.
Thursday
McEachern 5, Kennesaw Mountain 2: The Indians scored four runs over the last three innings to pull away for the non-region victory.
Andrew Carter was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and four stolen bases.
Reece Kingeter added two hits and two RBIs.
Owen Marler pitched 3 ⅔ innings, allowed one hit and struck out four to earn the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Walton 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Cole Pumpian had two goals to help lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Alex Wolka and Turner MacInnis each added goals while Ethan Deljoo and Walter Burnett had assists.
Walton (8-2-1, 2-0) will travel to Roswell on Tuesday.
Sprayberry 3, Blessed Trinity 2: Soren Bednar had two goals to lead the Yellow Jackets to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Hugo Gonzalez added the third goal.
Sprayberry (8-2, 3-0) will travel to Alpharetta on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Allatoona 4, River Ridge 0: Brea Stack scored two goals to help pace the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Presley Neese and Madison Borth each scored a goal, while Aoife Flynn and Ava Stack added assists.
Allatoona (7-2, 2-0) will host Creekview on Tuesday.
Walton 4, Kennesaw Mountain 0: Emma Graham had three goals to lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Addie Prymak had a goal, while Molly Chapman and Hailey Shultz added assists.
Walton (8-2-1, 3-0) will travel to Roswell on Tuesday.
Lassiter 5, Alpharetta 1: Peyton Joyner and Jillian Kluth each scored two goals with an assist to lift the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Nena Watts had a goal, while Ria Kamdar finished with two assists and Maddie Kluth added one.
Lassiter (8-0-1, 2-0) will host Johns Creek on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Creekview 11, Hillgrove 6: Elizabeth Bond and Marleigh Belinfanti each scored two goals in the non-area match.
Cheyenne Lentz and Villo Szabo each added a goal, Olivia Perrone and Bond added assists.
Cybella Smith finished with 16 saves in net.
Hillgrove (4-2) will travel to Brookwood on Tuesday.
Riverwood 13, Walker 8: Abby Hurd scored five goals and reached the 150th of her career in the non-area match.
Mia Lane had two goals and Dylan Jefferson added one.
Walker (1-3) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Monday.
