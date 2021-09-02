Campbell needed 10 innings, but it came out on top of a 1-0 victory over North Atlanta on Wednesday.
In the end, the Lady Spartans' Kaya Klein got the better of CeCe Smith in an pitchers' duel. Klein pitched a complete game and struck out 14, while Smith also went the distance and struck out 17.
Ava Jungers scored Klein with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win for Campbell (7-4).
Lassiter 8, Kennesaw Mountain 0: The Lady Trojans remained undefeated with a shutout victory over the Lady Mustangs in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Maddie Hobby, Brooke Sims, Lillian Holshouser, and Maddie Ratcheson each had two hits, while Ellie Kean threw five innings of three-hit ball and struck out eight for Lassiter (13-0).
