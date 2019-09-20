Campbell secured the No. 3 seed in the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament with a 15-5 victory over Westlake on Thursday.
Anslee Roberts led the way going 2-for-4, which included a three-run inside the park home run.
Bella Galloway was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Daija Gresham was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Nicole Knight had a hit and an RBI and Joy Tyrlick had a hit, which was the 100th of her career.
Hailey McCain pitched five innings, allowed four hits and one earned run in the win.
The Lady Spartans (13-13, 2-2) will play in the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament Oct. 2-4.
Pope 7, Cambridge 1: The Lady Greyhounds defeated Cambridge in Region 7AAAAAA play.
Hallie Adams pitched a complete game, working seven innings, allowing four hits, and striking out five. She was also 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Carolyn Deady and Zoe Laneaux both had two hit games and Katie Ward and Katie East each had a pair of RBIs.
Pope is now 15-4 on the season and 11-1 in their region. The Lady Greyhounds will host Centennial on Wednesday.
North Cobb Christian 18, Fellowship 6: The Lady Eagles defeated Fellowship in Region 6A play.
Senior Lollie Smith was intentionally walked five times and scored three runs. Rylee Greaves had five RBIs.
Sprayberry 15, South Cobb 0: Audrey Johnson homered and drove in three runs during a 3-for-3 night at the plate as the Lady Yellow Jackets defeated the Lady Eagles in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Cate Willhoff also drove in three and Tori Mitchum and Maya Montague each knocked in two. Kat Sharum went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Montague had a perfect 4-for-4 day.
Taylor Wood gave up no runs in 3⅓ innings, striking out six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.