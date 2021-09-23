Mackenzie Nicholson was 2-for-4 and drove in two to lead Campbell to a 10-2 victory over Riverwood on Wednesday.
Collage Newton and Mia Leverone each had a hit and an RBI.
Kaya Klein earned the win allowing four hits and striking out 10 for the Lady Spartans (10-10).
