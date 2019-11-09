Nia Bozeman scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Campbell girls basketball team to a 61-47 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian on Saturday.
The Lady Spartans (1-0) used a 19-8 run in the second quarter to build a lead they would not relinquish.
Sarah Taub had 11 points with three rebounds and Jaleah Alston added eight points.
Campbell will host Shiloh on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 57, King’s Ridge 22: Brooke Moore had 27 points and seven rebounds and four blocks to lead the Eagles to victory in their season debut at home.
North Cobb Christian (1-0) jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter.
Lea Brasington had 10 points and seven rebounds. Mary Claire Norman added nine points, seven assists and four steals. Lollie Smith had four points and six rebounds, and Gracie Brasington had three points, five rebounds and three steals.
