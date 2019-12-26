Campbell had no trouble in its first game of the Campbell Holiday Classic with a one-sided 60-19 win over Decatur on Thursday.
Almost everybody scored for the Lady Spartans, who put the game out of reach by outscoring Decatur 28-1 in the third quarter.
Nia Bozeman and Jeleah Alston both had 11 points to lead Campbell. Bozeman also had four rebounds, six steals and five assists, and Alston had four rebounds and four steals.
Sarah Taub had 10 points to go with five assists.
Campbell (12-2) will face Sprayberry in the semifinals Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday
Whitefield Academy 43, Mundy's Mill 41: Devonte Watson scored a team-high 15 points as the Wolfpack won a holiday tournament at McDonough.
A.J. Hopkins added 13 points for Whitefield (8-4), which will play Stockbridge on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.