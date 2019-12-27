The Campbell girls pulled away in the third quarter to beat Sprayberry 68-44 on Friday in the semifinals of the Campbell Holiday Classic
The Lady Spartans (13-2), who outscored Sprayberry 29-12 in the third, will play Bearden High School of Knoxville, Tennessee, for the tournament championship Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs have been dominant thus far, crusing to lopsided wins over Riverwood and Douglas County.
Nia Bozeman had 14 points, six steals and five assists to lead Campbell. Jaleah Alston added 13 points and four steals, while Sarah Taub had 12 points to go with five assists. Jameah Alston had 11 points.
Harmony Marks had 14 points to lead Sprayberry and was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
North Cobb 50, Carrollton 48: Sydney Thomas was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left and made two of her three free throws to give the Lady Warriors a one-point lead in the Big South Classic at Holy Innocents'.
North Cobb then stole Carrollton’s inbounds pass and Amari Neville made one of two from the line to stretch the lead to two.
Azonya Austin led North Cobb with 15 points, while Thomas added 13.
North Cobb (9-5) needed to rally from a slow start, trailing by eight after the first quarter before cutting to five at the half. The Lady Warriors tied it late in the third quarter, and the game was back-and-forth from there.
