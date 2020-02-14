Lailah Stewart had a goal and McKenzi McDade-Hill kept Allatoona from scoring as the Cambpell girls soccer team earned a 3-0 non-region victory on Thursday
Sophie Wilson and Kennedy Crowder each added a goal.
Campbell will hos Lakeside on Feb. 25.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Hillgrove 16, Woodstock 2: Lauren Render scored six goals and had three assists to help lead the Lady Hawks to a season-opening victory.
Camie Townson and Maddie Townson each scored two goals. Macy Fulton had four assists.
Bella Smith and Tori Huff each had three saves in goal.
Hillgrove (1-0) will host Allatoona on Feb. 26.
Pope 15, Roswell 14: Lily Martin scored nine goals to help the Lady Greyhounds complete the come from behind victory.
Pope scored the game winner with 5 seconds to play.
The Lady Greyhounds will travel to Florida this weekend to face Hagerty and Seminole.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Kell 3, Rome 2: Michael Lambert won 6-3, 6-0 to help the Longhorns win their season-opener at Rome.
Evan Fergison won 7-5, 6-4 and the doubles team of Cooper Gates and Briggs Airing won 6-1, 6-4.
Kell (1-0) will travel to Carrollton on Feb. 25.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Kell 3, Rome 2: Paulina Katsoudas won 6-3, 6-0 to help the Lady Longhorns win their season-opening match.
Samantha Norman won 6-3, 6-0 and the doubles team of Samantha Goss and Alex Rapplean won 6-1, 6-4.
Kell (1-0) will host Carrollton on Feb. 25.
Wednesday
Walker 5, Woodward Academy 0: Linden Patterson won 6-1, 6-1 to help the Lady Wolverines complete the sweep.
Rilee White won 6-0, 7-5, and Grace Harwell 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 in singles.
The doubles team of Brecca Stoll and Gabby Harwell won 6-2, 6-1, while Lindsey Riley and Rhodes Reddick won 6-3, 6-4.
BASEBALL
North Hall 9, Walker 3: Charlie Condon went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, but it wasn't enough as the Wolverines fell on the road.
DJ Dennis went 1-for-3 and Ashton Pass added an RBI.
Wednesday
Campbell 3, Marietta 0: Four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout to lift the Spartans to a non-region victory.
Michael Braswell earned the victory, allowing only two hits and striking out six in three innings. He also helped himself at the plate with a pair of hits and an RBI.
George Lester had a hit and an RBI and Hassan Goggins added a sacrifice fly.
Campbell will play in a three-game tournament at Lake Point over the weekend.
RIFLE
Walton 1,133, Kennesaw Mountain 1,092: Julianna Cutter had the high score of match, scoring 290, to help the Raiders knock off the Mustangs.
Keagan Wicker shot 283, Ethan Bartnicki 281, Michael Bae 279 and freshman Luke Wilson 262.
Walton (7-1) currently leads the Area 9 standings.
