Jaleah Alston had 12 points and five rebounds to help lead the Campbell girls to a 46-37 victory over Newnan on Tuesday.
The victory secures the Lady Spartans the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 2AAAAAAA tournament.
Nia Bozeman finished with 10 points, four rebounds and five steals. Jameah Alston added nine points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Campbell (19-5, 7-2) will host No. 1 Westlake on Friday.
Sprayberry 69, Sequoyah 61: Flau'Jae Johnson had 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Lady Yellow Jackets earned a key Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ella Grace Hickman connected on back-to-back 3 pointers in the third quarter as part of her 16 points. Stormie Brown finished with 11 points, Janelle McDaniel had 10 and Anna Vereen added eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Sprayberry (15-9, 11-4) will travel to Creekview on Friday.
North Cobb 60, North Paulding 39: Azonya Austin became the Lady Warriors' all-time leading scorer, with 1,459 career points, with a big Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Dayuna Colvin had 19 points to lead North Cobb. Sydney Thomas finished with 16 points, Madison Edge had 12 and Austin added 10.
The Lady Warriors took a nine-point first quarter lead before stretching it to 14 at the half.
North Cobb (17-7, 7-2) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
George Walton 46, Walker 44 (OT): Sophie Hill scored 17 points, but the Lady Wolverines fell in overtime.
Hannah Charles, Schuyler Boyer and Mattie Garrett each had nine points.
Walker (8-14, 6-5) will host St. Francis on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Campbell 60, Newnan 46: Myson Lowe poured in 33 points to lead the Spartans in their Region 2AAAAAAA win.
Lowe scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter to help Campbell pull away. He was also 10-of-11 from the free throw line.
Campbell was ahead 42-40 with 5 minutes to play before ending the game on a 20-4 run.
Jaylon Simpson contributed with 12 points for the Spartans (12-12, 3-6), who will host Westlake on Friday to end region play.
Whitefield Academy 53, Mount Paran Christian 47: Myles Redding led the way with 24 points as the Wolfpack defeated their Region 6A rival.
AJ Hopkins had 13 points while Randy Simmons finished with 11.
Whitefield (13-11) will travel to Pinecrest on Friday.
