Tia Harvey and Brooke Suttle had double-doubles to lead the Campbell girls basketball team to a 67-35 victory over Colquitt County on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
The win sends the Spartans (23-5) into the second round where they will either host South Gwinnett or travel to Cobb County rival McEachern on either Friday or Saturday.
Harvey led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Suttle finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Lila Marble added 11 points and four assists.
South Forsyth 55, Wheeler 30: The War Eagles outscored the Wildcats 18-2 in the first quarter and rolled to victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
South Forsyth (25-3) will host Peachtree Ridge in Round 2.
Wheeler finishes its season 12-15.
Archer 45, Hillgrove 36: The Hawks trailed 21-19 at the half, but they could never get the upper hand, and the Tigers pulled away for a victory in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Archer (19-6) will travel to Lowndes for Round 2 later this week.
Hillgrove ends its season 20-8.
Brookwood 75, Harrison 36: The Broncos showed why they are the No. 1 team in the state this season.
Brookwood jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter, led by 20 at the half and put the game away with a 23-10 run in the third quarter.
The Broncos (27-1) will host the winner of Carrollton and Valdosta later this week.
Harrison finishes the season 8-20.
Habersham Central 53, Lassiter 40: The Trojans trailed by three heading to the final quarter, but the Raiders closed the game on a 24-14 run to pull away.
Habersham Central (18-8) will travel to Hughes for the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs later this week.
Lassiter’s season came to an end at 21-5.
North Forsyth 67, Pope 57: The Raiders closed the game on a 20-13 run to pull away from the Greyhounds in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope trailed 47-44 at the end of the third quarter.
North Forsyth (22-6) will host Sequoyah in the second round later this week.
The Greyhounds close the season 19-9.
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Osborne 3, Lithia Springs 1: Josh Tattershall pitched six no-hit innings and struck out 17 to lead the Cardinals to a non-region victory.
Gavin Hosterman doubled and drove in two and Elijah Johnson added a hit and an RBI.
Hosterman also pitched the final inning and struck out two to earn the save.
Osborne (2-1) will travel to Hiram on Wednesday.
Lassiter 10, Forsyth Central 0: Ian Fullerton had two hits and two RBIs, and Preston Smith added a double and two RBIs to lead the Trojans to a shutout in non-region play.
Eric Brown and Hayden Sottile both had a hit and drove in two.
Matthew Cooney earned the win, pitching three innings, allowing one hit and he struck out four.
Lassiter (3-2) will face Coffee at LakePoint on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Allatoona 10, Woodland 0: Ava Stack had three goals and Presley Neese added two as the Buccaneers rolled to a non-region victory.
Celeste Herrera-Cruz, Reese Denson, Madison Borth, Hailey Ingram and Brea Stack each had a goal.
Denson, Neese, Herrera-Cruz and Ava Stack all added assists.
Allatoona (4-2) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Cambridge 12, Kell 7: Holland Sutter had three goals in the non-area match.
Lindsey King finished with two goals and two assists, and Alyse Keels added two goals and an assist.
Joy Abson made 10 saves in goal.
Kell (1-3) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Friday.
