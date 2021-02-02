Laila Battle had 23 points to lead Campbell to a 64-46 victory over East Coweta in Region 2AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Sarah Taub finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Nia Bozeman had eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Tai Harvey added eight points and seven rebounds.
The Lady Spartans (10-1, 3-0) will travel to Pebblebrook on Friday.
Walton 34, North Cobb 29: Tomisin Adenupe and Anna Conza combined for 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Raiders earn a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Adenupe finished with a team-high 13 points, while Conza had 12.
Walton (8-12, 2-6) will host Harrison on Friday.
Marietta 48, Hillgrove 42: Lauren Walker had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Lady Blue Devils earned the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Chloe Sterling had seven points.
Lauren Render led the Lady Hawks with 14 points, and Charlese Porter added eight.
Marietta (14-5, 7-1) will host North Paulding on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 62, Christian Heritage 34: Kara Dunn had 27 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Kaylynn Kirklen finished with 12 points and six rebounds while Maya Perry added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Mount Paran (20-3, 6-0) will host North Cobb Christian on Friday.
Walker 40, Dominion Christian 29: Sophie Hill had 18 points to lead the Lady Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Grace Koutouzis finished with 12 points and Schuyler Boyer added six.
Walker (10-7) will travel to Christian Heritage on Friday.
Darlington 42, North Cobb Christian 36: Brooke Moore had 21 points and 14 rebounds but the Lady Eagles came up short in Region 7A play.
Lauryn Towns had 12 points.
North Cobb Christian (9-4, 2-4) will travel to Mount Paran on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walker 65, Excel 43: Ricky McKenzie had 19 points to lead the Wolverines to a Region 7A victory.
Matthew Brown finished with 15 points, D.J. Dennis had nine and Keon Smart added eight.
Walker (11-5, 2-2) will travel to Christian Heritage on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hillgrove 1, Kennesaw Mountain 0: Alex Brahm’s penalty kick in the first half proved to be the difference as the Hawks won their season opener.
Luis Pulido earned the shutout in goal.
Hillgrove will travel to Osborne on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marietta 5, Sprayberry 0: Carolina Hansen won 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Blue Devils to a non-region, season-opening victory.
Emily Owen won 6-2, 6-1 and Elizabeth Fakhori won 6-0, 6-1 to complete the singles sweep.
The team of Georgeanne Rainey and Elizabeth Kelley won 6-2, 6-0 and the duo of Andrea Carmona and Ashton Graus won 6-0, 6-0.
Marietta will host East Paulding on Thursday.
Allatoona 5, Paulding County 0: Carson Jaquith and Amanda Judson both won matches 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Buccaneers to a sweep.
Sarah Sanabia won 6-1, 6-1 to finish off singles. Gabby Penge and Izzy Penge won 6-0, 6-0, while Caitlyn Johansson and Piper Pittman won 6-1, 6-1.
Allatoona will host Sequoyah on Thursday.
