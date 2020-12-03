Nia Bozeman scored 21 points to lead Campbell to a 64-49 victory over Hillgrove in a non-region game on Wednesday.
The Lady Spartans (3-1) pulled away with a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Laila Battle added 18 points in the win.
Lauren Render had 14 points, Loina Smith 10 and Carlese Porter nine for the Lady Hawks
Hillgrove (1-3) hosts Holy Innocents on Friday while Campbell will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
