Sarah Taub had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals to help lead Campbell to a 44-42 victory over Maynard Jackson in the season opener on Saturday.
Laila Battle had 11 points and six rebounds, Nia Battle finished with eight points, five rebounds and five steals, and Jaida Fitzgerald added 12 rebounds.
Walton 55, Roswell 53: Lexy Harrison had 16 points to lead the Lady Raiders to a two-point win over their former region rival.
Liz Williams had 12 points in the win.
North Cobb Christian 46, Allatoona 38: Brooke Boore had a triple-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks as the Lady Eagles knocked off the Lady Buccaneers.
Laurn Towns had 15 points, five rebounds and four steals, Lea Brasington finished with seven points and seven rebounds and Ava Gardner added four points and eight rebounds.
South Forsyth 41, Hillgrove 37: Charlese Porter had nine points to lead the Lady Hawks, but they fell in the non-region game.
Kolina Smith and Mycah Ford each had seven points.
Late Friday
Kell 64, Shiloh 28: Chrystal Henderson scored 27 points to help the Lady Longhorns win their season opener.
