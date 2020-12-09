Laila Battle scored 16 points and handed out four assists as the Cambpell girls defeated North Paulding 51-37 on Tuesday.
Jaida Fitzgerald had eight points and 11 rebounds, while Sarah Taub finished with eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Nia Bozeman had nine points and five steals, and Cheyenne Clark added six points, four rebounds and four steals.
The Lady Spartans (5-1) will travel to Cambridge on Monday.
Walton 46, Blessed Trinity 44: Tomisin Adenupe scored 17 points to help lead the Lady Raiders to a non-region victory.
Anna Conza made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left, which proved to be the game-winner, and finished with eight points. Laxy Harris added 13 points.
Walton (3-4) will travel to Riverwood on Monday.
Walker 42, Fellowship 28: Grace Koutouzis led the way with 14 points as the Lady Wolverines earned the non-region victory.
Sophie Hill and Schuyler Boyer each finished with eight points, while Mattie Garrett and Dailey Jefferson each finished with six.
Walker (3-1) will travel to Athens Academy on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Rockdale County 84, North Cobb Christian 69: Tremain Davis scored 32 points, but the Eagles came up short in the non-region game.
Jack Hewitt had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Christian Hernandez finished with seven points. Jalen Reid had six points and C.J. Wallace had four points and six assists.
North Cobb Christian (2-2) will host Johnson Ferry Christian on Thursday.
