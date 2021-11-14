Sarah Taub had 22 points, five rebounds and seven steals to lead Campbell to a 74-67 victory over Sprayberry in a match of top 10 teams to open the season on Saturday.
Kaoda Fitzgerald had 19 points and seven rebounds. Laila Battle finished with 10 points and five assists, while Nia Bozeman and Jadah Gibson each added six points.
Campbell (1-0) will host Dunwoody on Thursday.
Lambert 52, Walton 49: Lexy Harris had 16 points and 16 rebounds, but the Lady Raiders came up short in the season opener.
Kate Bagley added 11 points and six rebounds.
Walton (0-1) will face Wheeler on Saturday in the Roswell Rotary Honor Air Flight Invitational.
Friday
Mount Paran Christian 71, Tallulah Falls 37: Jessica Fields scored 23 points and pulled down four rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a season-opening victory.
Kara Dunn finished with 18 points, four rebounds and five steals, Katelyn Dunning had 11 points and eight assists and Jacalyn Myrthil added six points and three assists.
Mount Paran will host Landmark Christian on Tuesday.
Allatoona 44, Chapel Hill 28: Abby Hohl scored 27 points to lead the Lady Buccaneers to a season-opening win.
Allatoona (1-0) will host Hillgrove on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Osborne 76, Dacula 72: Zocko Littleton scored 26 points to lead the Cardinals to a season-opening win.
Jon Carroll had 12 points and Christian Carroll added 11.
Osborne (1-0) will travel to Westgate on Saturday.
South Cobb 66, Meadowcreek 62 (OT): Eric Howard led all scorers with 27 points to lead the Eagles to an overtime victory.
South Cobb (1-0) will travel to Monroe on Nov. 23.
Heritage 58, Walker 51: C.J. Brown scored a team-high 27 points with eight rebounds and six steals, but the Wolverines fell in their season opener.
Ricky McKenzie finished with 13 points and four rebounds and Jackson Evans added 10 rebounds.
Walker will travel to Paideia on Tuesday.
Collins Hill 87, Mount Bethel 80: James White scored a career-high 35 points, but the Eagles fell in the DT Invitational Showcase at Berkmar High School.
Jackson Bell had 16 points and Ethan Thomas finished with 10 points and four assists and Baker McDaniel added seven points and six assists.
Mount Bethel (0-1) will host Wesleyan on Thursday.
Greenforest 74, McEachern 69 (OT): Jalen Hilliard and Michael Jacobs each scored 17 points, but the Indians fell in overtime.
Braden Sparks had 12 points, Earnest Ofremu had 10. Hilliard added seven rebounds and Jacobs added six.
Friday
Hillgrove 52, Hiram 47: The Hawks’ season-opening victory marked the first victory for coach Greg Moultrie as Hillgrove coach.
The Hawks (1-0) will travel to Allatoona on Monday.
