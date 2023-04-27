Maleah Tidwell won the long jump and triple jump to help the Campbell girls finish third in the Region 2 AAAAAAA track and field meet.
Tidwell won the long jump with a leap of 17-feet-9.5 and the triple jump with a distance of 36-8.
Campbell’s Justin Walker won the long jump with a jump of 22-7.5 as the Spartan boys finished fourth in the region.
Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.45 seconds as the Falcons finished in fifth place.
Pebblebrook also won the 4x100 relay in a time of 40.44.
Kell boys finish fourth: Jacob Salters won the high jump with a leap of 6-feet-2 to help the Longhorns finish fourth in the Region 6AAAAAA track and field meet.
Marqavious Saboor won the triple jump with a jump of 45-0 and Josh Barker won the shot put with a throw of 54-0.5.
The Kell girls finished the meet in seventh place.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Campbell 18, Collins Hill 9: The Spartans earned an opening round victory in the Class AAAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell will travel to North Paulding for a second round match by April 29.
North Gwinnett 14, McEachern 8: The Indians fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
McEachern finished the season 9-8.
Parkview 17, North Cobb 7: The Warriors fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
North Cobb finished the season 8-10.
Lassiter 18, Lakeside-DeKalb 6: The Trojans rolled to an opening round victory in the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Lassiter will host North Forsyth in a second round matchup by April 29.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lassiter 12, North Atlanta 5: The Trojans earned the victory in the opening round of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Lassiter (11-7) will travel to Etowah for a second round match by April 29.
