The Cambpell girls dominated the second half, beating Rockdale County in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, winning 50-25 on Thursday.
Trailing 19-17 at halftime, the Lady Spartans (22-7) held a 33-6 advantage in the second half to take charge.
Laila Battle and Sarah Taub each had 13 points, with Taub adding four rebounds. Jameah Alston had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals, with Jaleah Alston adding eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Nia Bozeman had three assist and four steals for Campbell, which reached the quarterfinals for the 10th time, including the second straight year. The Lady Spartans will host Brookwood next week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday
Dominion Christian 75, Trinity Christian 56: Caleb Raines had a double-double as the Knights won in the first round of the GISA Class AAA state playoffs.
Raines had 23 points and 18 rebounds. The senior also passed 1,000 points for her career, finishing the night at 1,006.
Rafael Jackson added 13 points for Dominion (15-9), which will play Loganville Christian on Saturday in a second-round game at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon.
