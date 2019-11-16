Nia Bozeman scored 14 points and Sarah Taub added 13 as the Campbell girls basketball team earned a come-from-behind victory over Hiram on Friday.
The Lady Spartans (3-0) trailed 41-34 heading to the final quarter before they closed the game on a 16-8 run. Jaleah Alston was fouled in the final seconds and hit the game-winning free throw.
Sydney Johnson had five points and eight rebounds, while Layla Battle also pulled down eight rebounds. Bozeman added five steals and Taub had rebounds and five steals.
Osborne 34, Kennesaw Mountain 32: Tiara Lewis scored 12 points to lead the Lady Cardinals to a season-opening victory.
Osborne (1-0) led 23-18 after three quarters, but it had to hold off a late run by the Lady Mustangs.
Da-Breya Bullock finished with six points and 12 rebounds and Daijah Walker added six points.
