Jack Butler pitched a complete-game shutout as Pope defeated Wheeler 3-0 in Region 6AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Quinn Kerce went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Riley Frost had two hits, Dawson Campbell drove in two runs and James Tibbs added a double.
Pope (16-3, 8-1) will host Lassiter on Thursday.
Monday
Lassiter 8, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Walker Noland pitched five strong innings, and allowed only one hit as the Trojans earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ryan Stephens had two hits, including a home run and drove in three. Kyle Carlson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Bradley Frey had a triple in his two hit night and Cameron Campbell added two hits.
Pope 5, Kell 4: Kent Schmidt, Quinn Kerce and Kent Schmidt all had two hits to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Dawson Campbell pitched four innings, giving up four runs and stuck out five to earn the win. James Tibbs got the last two outs of the game to earn the save.
BOYS SOCCER
Hillgrove 10, North Cobb 0: Josh Najjar scored three goals to help lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Aidan Boyle and Caleb Johnson each scored two goals. Quin Dlamater had a goal and an assist, and David Stretch added two assists.
Luis Pulido and Max Isban combined for the shutout in goal.
Hillgrove (11-4, 7-2) will host River Ridge on April 13.
Paideia 2, Whitefield Academy 1: John Johnson had the Wolfpack’s lone goal as they fell in the Region 2A game.
Whitefield (12-3) will host Westminster on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harrison 6, North Paulding 0: Six different players scored as the Lady Hoyas rolled to a Region 3AAAAAAA championship clinching victory.
Alana Nesbit, Erin Houston, Maddy Harris, Sydney Sparger, Emma Dalton and Dylan Daniels each had a goal. Abby Langston had two assists and Houston added one.
Sophie Dishman had four saves in goal.
Harrison (10-3-2, 9-1) will host Lambert on April 13.
Whitefield Academy 2, Paideia 1: Kala McCurdy and Lindsey Fry scored goals to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
Hanna Docabo and Ansley Hales each had assists.
Whitefield (8-4, 5-1) will travel to Mount Vernon on April 7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Marietta 9, Woodstock 8: Anna Catherine MacLeod scored four goals to help lead the Lady Blue Devils past the Lady Wolverines.
Brook Kelly scored two goals and Grace Weeks made 10 saves in goal.
Marietta (6-5) travels to Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 3, Hillgrove 1: Mana Fawcett needed three sets, but won her match 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 as she helped the Lady Warriors beat the Lady Hawks in the Region 3AAAAAAA semifinals.
The doubles team of Karen Graham and Alex Preston won 6-0, 6-1, and the team of Jordyn Zignego and Emily Boughner won 6-1, 6-3.
North Cobb will take on Walton for the region title Thursday at Marietta.
BOYS GOLF
Campbell 157, Kell 161: Dylan Sutaria shot 34 to lead the Spartans to a non-region victory at Fox Creek Golf Links.
GIRLS GOLF
Walton 128, Allatoona 141: Livvy Packer shot 40 to help lead the Lady Raiders to a victory at Indian Hills Country Club.
Margaret Grace shot 42, Diana Ranke shot 46 and Stella Posey had a 51.
Campbell beats Kell: Kate Powers shot 43 to lead the Lady Spartans past the Lady Longhorns in a non-region match.
Campbell shot a team total of 87.
The Lady Spartans will host Walton on Thursday.
