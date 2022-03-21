Jack Butler pitched a complete game scattering five hits and striking out four to lead Pope to a 3-0 victory over Sprayberry in Region 6AAAAAA play on Saturday.

Dawson Campbell and Nick Jones each had a double and an RBI. Cooper Orr drove in the third run.

The Greyhounds (11-6, 4-1) host South Cobb on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Friday

Lassiter 4, South Cobb 2: Bradley Hungerbuhler had two goals and two assists to lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.

Max Albertson and Colin Nedblake each added goals.

Lassiter (10-2, 5-1) will travel to Sprayberry on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Friday

Hillgrove 14, East Coweta 3: Cade Baxter and Connor Fritts each scored three goals to lead the Hawks to victory.

David Morris and Tony Coviello each had 2 goals. Morris also had 3 assists.

Hillgrove 13, Newnan 3: Rory Cavanaugh had four goals to lead the Hawks.

David Morri, Josh Nardone and Tony Coviello each had three goals.

DJ Whitner and Brennan Finch each had five saves in net.

Hillgrove will host Burroughs High School from St Louis on Wednesday.

