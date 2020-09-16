Grier Bruce had two home runs and drove in six as Harrison rolled over Region 3AAAAAAA rival North Cobb for a 19-8 win Tuesday.
Emma Grace Walker was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Saylor McNearney went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and scored five times. Bruce finished the night 3-for-4.
The Lady Hoyas (14-2, 10-0) will travel to Hillgrove on Thursday.
