C.J. Brown had 24 points with five rebounds to lead Walker to a 72-53 victory over Gilmer on Wednesday.
Rickey McKenzie had 12 points and four rebounds, D.J. Dennis finished with 11 points and six steals, Matthew Brown had nine points and six rebounds and Keon Smart added eight points and six boards.
Walker (8-2) will travel to Our Lady of Mercy on Tuesday.
South Forsyth 88, Pope 63: Will Kolker had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists but the Greyhounds fell in the non-region matchup.
Cameron Bleshoy finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Pope (7-6) will travel to Sprayberry on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Pope defeated Commerce 46-33 in the finals to win the Forsyth Central duals tournament this week.
The Greyhounds also defeated Armuchee 66-12, Eagles Landing 66-6 and Forsyth Central 55-24.
Jacob Robinson and T.J. Mordarski went 4-0 with four pins. Joey Robinson was 4-0 with three pins, Alex Hearn was 4-0 with two pins and Jackson Guy went 3-0 with two pins.
Aziz Jiwani and Fred Arthur each went 4-0 with a pin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.