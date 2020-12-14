Matthew Brown scored 16 points and had five rebounds to help lead Walker to a 66-56 victory over Landmark Christian on Saturday.
Omari Daniel had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Ricky McKenzie finished with 13 points, C.J. Brown had six points and four rebounds and Keon Smart added five points, and six rebounds.
Walker (5-0) will host Lassiter on Friday.
Sprayberry 54, North Cobb 52: Tray Curry had 15 points, but the Warriors came up short against the Yellow Jackets
Tyler Gorsuch finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, Alex Acosta had seven points and 10 rebounds, Chase Reed had seven points and Jaiden Neville added five points and four assists.
North Cobb (3-4) at Cherokee on Tuesday.
Friday
North Cobb Christian 76, Paulding County 70 (2OT): Tre Chatman had 29 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Jack Hewitt finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Tremain Davis had 11 points and six assists, Jaden King had four points and 12 rebounds, while C.J. Wallace and Jalen Reid each added six points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Cobb Christian 56, Paulding County 44: Brooke Moore had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory on Friday.
Ava Gardner finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, Gaby LoPresti had 10 points and Gracie Brasington added eight points.
North Cobb Christian (6-0) travels to Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
Thursday
Sprayberry 59, Allatoona 24: Flau’jae Johnson had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Amaya Johnson had 10 points.
Sprayberry (5-2) travels to Wheeler on Monday.
